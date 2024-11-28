Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum teaches Trump about tariffs





Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum publicly rebuked Donald Trump on Tuesday, warning that the president-elect's proposed tariffs on imports would lead to mutually assured economic destruction for both countries.

At a news conference, Sheinbaum read an excerpt from a letter she planned to send to Trump, in which she warned that Mexico would retaliate by imposing tariffs on U.S. imports if he followed up. According to the Washington Post, the United States does more trade with Mexico than any other country, importing $475 billion in goods from Mexico last year and exporting nearly $323 billion. So Sheinbaum's warning basically boiled down to: You don't want these problems.

Trump's proposed tariffs would trigger a trade war that would escalate until we put our joint businesses at risk, she warned in Spanish, according to Reuters. She continued:

For example, the main Mexican exporters to the United States are General Motors, Stellantis and Ford Motor Company, established in Mexico 80 years ago. Why impose a tax on them that puts them in danger? This is not acceptable and would lead to inflation and job losses in the United States and Mexico.

Sheinbaum also effectively responded to Trump's assertion that Mexico was exporting crime and drugs to the United States. For the record, crime has declined at a historic rate under the Biden administration. The Mexican president said:

Seventy percent of illegal weapons seized from criminals in Mexico come from your country. We do not produce these weapons and we do not use synthetic drugs. Sadly, it is in our country that lives are lost to the violence resulting from satisfying the demand for drugs in yours.

Even though Mexican cartels have distributed drugs like fentanyl, the country has largely avoided an opioid epidemic like this. And Mexico has spent years seeking damages from U.S. arms manufacturers for the flood of American-made weapons that has fueled violence in that country.

Given Trump's history of mocking Mexico and his documented dislike of powerful women, it seems likely that Sheinbaum's sober warning won't change Trump's mind. After all, it essentially echoes what some of America's top economic experts have been saying for months.

But the Mexican president has at least hinted, for now, that she is not going to kneel to Trump. If he wants a trade war, a trade war he could get with all the collateral damage that comes with it.

Watch a clip of Sheinbaum's remarks below:

