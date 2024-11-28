Meet the health care critics Trump chose to lead America's top health agencies under RFK Jr.





WASHINGTON (AP) President-elect Donald Trump has assembled a team of contrarian doctors and health care critics to implement an agenda to rethink how the federal government oversees drugs, health care programs and health and nutrition.

On Tuesday evening, Trump nominated Dr. Jay Bhattacharya to head the National Institutes of Health, tapping an opponent of pandemic lockdowns and vaccination mandates to lead the nation's largest medical research agency. He is the latest in a series of Trump candidates who have criticized COVID-19 health measures.

READ MORE: Who are Trump's cabinet picks? Here are all the names so far

Bhattacharya and other candidates are expected to play a central role in implementing Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s sprawling Make America Healthy Again agenda, which calls for removing thousands of additives from American foods, eliminating conflicts interests in agencies and the promotion of healthier foods at school. lunches and other nutrition programs. Trump nominated Kennedy to head the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the NIH and other federal health agencies.

The new health care priorities bear little resemblance to those of Trump's first term, which focused on reducing regulations for food, drug and agriculture companies.

“You're hearing a very different tone as we head into this new Trump administration,” said Gabby Headrick, a nutrition researcher at George Washington University's school of public health. It is important that we all proceed with caution and remember some of the public health losses we saw the first time around.

Trump's nominees don't have the experience running large bureaucratic agencies, but they know how to talk about health care on television.

READ MORE: Trump names Fox News personality, COVID mandate critic and anti-vaccine doctor to key public health posts

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Selects Dr. Mehmet Oz. He hosted a talk show for 13 years and is a well-known wellness and lifestyle influencer. Food and Drug Administration pick Dr. Marty Makary and Surgeon General Dr. Janette Nesheiwat were frequent Fox News contributors.

Some of them have ties to Florida, like many of Trump's other Cabinet nominees: Dave Weldon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's pick, represented the state in Congress for 14 years.

Here's a look at how candidates could implement Kennedy's plans to revamp the agencies, which have an overall budget of $1.7 trillion and employ 80,000 scientists, researchers, doctors and other officials:

National Institutes of Health

The National Institutes of Health, with a budget of $48 billion, funds medical research by providing grants to scientists across the country and conducts its own research.

Bhattacharya, a health economist and physician at Stanford University, was one of three authors of the Great Barrington Declaration, an October 2020 letter arguing that lockdowns were causing irreparable harm.

The document predating the availability of COVID-19 vaccines promoted herd immunity, the idea that low-risk people should live normally while building up immunity to COVID-19 through infection. Protection should instead focus on those most at risk, the document says.

I think the lockdowns have been the biggest public health mistake, Bhattacharya said in March 2021 during a roundtable convened by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The Great Barrington Declaration was adopted by some members of the first Trump administration, although it was widely denounced by disease experts. Then-NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins called it dangerous and unscientific.

His appointment must be approved by the Senate.

Kennedy said he would halt drug development and infectious disease research at the NIH and focus on chronic diseases. He would also like to see NIH funding not go to researchers with conflicts of interest. In 2017, he said the agency wasn't doing enough research into the role of vaccines in autism, an idea that has long been debunked.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The Atlanta-based CDC, with a base budget of $9.2 billion, is responsible for protecting Americans from disease outbreaks and other public health threats.

Kennedy has long attacked vaccines and criticized the CDC, repeatedly alleging corruption within the agency. He said in a 2023 podcast that there is “no safe and effective vaccine, and urged people to resist CDC guidance on if and when children should get vaccinated.” The World Health Organization estimates that vaccines have saved more than 150 million lives over the past 50 years, 100 million of which were infants.

Several decades ago, Kennedy found common ground with Weldon, who served in the military and worked as an internal medicine doctor before representing a central Florida congressional district from 1995 to 2009.

WATCH: A look at RFK Jr.'s record as Trump picks him to lead the nation's health agency

Starting in the early 2000s, Weldon played a significant role in a debate over whether there was a link between a vaccine preservative called thimerosal and autism. He was a founding member of the Congressional Autism Caucus and attempted to ban thimerosal in all vaccines.

Since 2001, all vaccines manufactured for the U.S. market and routinely recommended for children 6 years of age or younger contain no or only trace amounts of thimerosal, with the exception of inactivated influenza vaccine. Meanwhile, study after study has found no evidence that thimerosal causes autism.

Weldon's record in Congress suggests he could support Republican efforts to downsize the CDC, including eliminating the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, which works on issues such as drownings, drug overdoses, drugs and gunshot deaths.

Food and Drug Administration

Kennedy has been extremely critical of the FDA, which has 18,000 employees and is responsible for the safety and effectiveness of prescription drugs, vaccines and other medical products, as well as overseeing cosmetics , electronic cigarettes and most foods.

Makary, Trump's choice to lead the FDA, is a professor at Johns Hopkins University, a surgeon by training and a cancer specialist. He is closely aligned with Kennedy on several issues.

WATCH: What Trump's latest choices mean for the future of US public health policy

Makary has denounced the overprescribing of medications, the use of pesticides on food, and the influence of pharmaceutical companies and insurance companies over doctors and government regulators.

Kennedy has suggested he would eliminate entire departments of the FDA and also recently threatened to fire FDA employees for aggressively suppressing a host of unsubstantiated products and therapies, including stem cells, raw milk, psychedelics and discredited treatments of the COVID era, like hydroxychloroquine.

Makary's contrarian views during the COVID-19 crisis included questioning the need for COVID-19 vaccine boosters in young children.

Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services

The agency provides health care coverage to more than 160 million people through Medicaid, Medicare and the Affordable Care Act, and also sets Medicare payment rates for hospitals, doctors and other providers . With a budget of $1.1 trillion and more than 6,000 employees, Oz has a huge agency to run if confirmed and one that Kennedy hasn't said much about.

While Trump attempted to scrap the Affordable Care Act during his first term, Kennedy has yet to tackle it.

The Biden administration revealed a new plan Tuesday to force Medicare and Medicaid to cover weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound for many obese Americans. Kennedy opposed the idea, saying government-sponsored insurance programs should instead expand coverage for healthier foods and gym memberships.

Trump said during his campaign that he would protect Medicare, which provides insurance to older Americans. Oz approved the expansion of Medicare Advantage, a private version of Medicare that is popular but also a source of widespread fraud.

General surgeon

Kennedy does not appear to have said much publicly about what he would like to see from the surgeon general.

The nation's top doctor has little administrative power, but can influence what constitutes a public health danger and what steps to take, by suggesting things such as warning labels on products and issuing advisories. Current Surgeon General Vivek Murthy declared gun violence a public health crisis in June.

Trump's pick, Nesheiwat, is employed as a medical director in New York at CityMD, a group of urgent care facilities. She has also appeared on Fox News and other television shows, written a book about the transformative power of prayer in her medical career, and endorses a brand of vitamin supplements.

Associated Press writers Mike Stobbe, Amanda Seitz, Carla K. Johnson, Matthew Perrone and Erica Hunzinger contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/meet-the-health-care-critics-trump-picked-to-lead-top-u-s-health-agencies-under-rfk-jr The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos