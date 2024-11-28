



Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces quiz for youth to participate in 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue' November 28, 2024 NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged young people to take part in a quiz that will enable them to participate in the historic Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue. He remarked that this would be their “indelible contribution” towards achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat'. In a post on to allow your innovative ideas to be heard by the highest levels of government. This will be your indelible contribution towards achieving our goal of a Viksit Bharat. In response to Prime Minister Modi's tweet on X, Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya also shared a message for the youth. “Yuva Shakti is the driving force of a Viksit Bharat. Your thoughts and ideas can make a big difference in shaping a better future. Participate in the #ViksitBharatYoungLeadersDialogue and share your innovative ideas. This is your chance to be heard at the most high levels of government and help create a Viksit Bharat Quiz Challenge is already online. Register now at http://mybharat.gov.in,” wrote Mandaviya. x. The 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue' is scheduled to be held on January 11 and 12, in which nearly 2,000 young people from across the country will participate. Earlier, during his 116th 'Mann Ki Baat' speech, Prime Minister Modi spoke about it and highlighted the role of youth in making India a developed nation. “Youth has an important role to play in making India a developed nation. When young people come together to think about how to take the country forward, we certainly get concrete results. Swami's 162nd Birth Anniversary Vivekananda, which is also celebrated as Youth Day On January 11 On December 12 at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, a grand gathering of young ideas is going to take place and this initiative is called 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue'. he declared. “2,000 youth from across the country will participate. Many special campaigns will be organized across the country to connect hundred thousand youth with politics,” PM Modi said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jammulinksnews.com/newsdetail/367975/Jammu-Links-News-Prime_Minister_Narendra_Modi_announces_quiz_for_youngsters_to_participate_in_Viksit_Bharat_Young_Leaders_Dialogue The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos