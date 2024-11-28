Politics
I will accept PM Modis' decision on CM candidate: Eknath Shinde | Bombay News
MUMBAI: I called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to tell them that any decision taken by them and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be acceptable to me, a said the caretaker chief minister and Shiv Sena chief, while addressing a press conference. will meet at his Thane residence on Wednesday, ending the post-poll uncertainty over who will be the next CM of Maharashtra.
Shinde's statement paves the way for the BJP to elect a chief minister of its choice. He added that Shah will hold a meeting in Delhi with leaders of the three parties that make up the Mahayuti on Thursday to decide on the formation of the government in the state. I am not unhappy and I am not a brake on their decision-making process. We will support any decision taken by them (PM Modi and Shah), he said.
Amid reports of a tug-of-war between him and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the top post, ever since the results of the assembly elections were announced on Saturday, Shinde, who resigned on Tuesday, ending to the mandate of the current government, said that The current political scenario does not make him unhappy or angry.
In the just concluded elections, Mahayuti won 235 of the 288 seats, of which the BJP has 132 seats, Shiv Sena 57 seats and the NCP 41; others were won by small parties that had supported the ruling group.
Soon after the results were declared, Sena MPs supported Shinde's candidature for the post of chief minister, arguing that it was because of the way he had handled Maratha quota activist Manoj's agitation Jarange-Patils, demanding reservation for Marathas in the OBC quota, and the popularity of the Ladki Bahin Yojana, which the party gained in numbers, which improved the fortunes of the Mahayutis.
The BJP, on its part, is said to have been determined to claim the CM's position, thanks to its recovery since the Lok Sabha defeat and winning 132 seats, just 12 short of a simple majority in the Assembly.
The NCP had supported the BJP in choosing a party candidate.
On Wednesday, Shinde denied his support for the CM's post, saying he had always functioned as a worker and not a chief minister. I decided to do something for people. I come from a poor family. My wife used to make ends meet at home with great difficulty, he said, adding that social programs such as Ladki Bahin were designed to benefit farmers and the underprivileged in other sectors.
During his own tenure as chief minister, Shinde said, he had managed to fulfill Balasaheb Thackeray's dream of an ordinary Shiv Sainik rising to the top post.
Maharashtra experienced a massive victory for the first time. This was due to the work done by Mahayuti and the faith of the people, Shinde said.
Thanking the Prime Minister and the Home Minister for their support, he said: They have given us funds, supported our projects and helped the state progress. This was possible because the state and central governments were thinking on the same lines. I am very happy. I've made a lot of big decisions.
Soon after Shinde's announcement, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “On behalf of the party, I would like to thank Eknath Shinde. He did a fantastic job and it was thanks to him that the Mahayuti received an unprecedented mandate. Eknath Shinde always followed the instructions of the BJP leaders as a true Mahayuti leader.
State NCP chief Sunil Tatkare said, “We had first clarified our position and said that the BJP would respond to a call to the CM. Things will become clearer on Thursday and the candidate for the post of CM will be decided soon.
