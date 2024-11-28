Trump's tariffs could make these products more expensive





Prices could rise on a variety of goods shipped to the United States from abroad under tariffs that President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to impose upon taking office next year, experts say.

Trump pledged Monday to impose 25% tariffs on all goods from Mexico and Canada, as well as a 10% levy on Chinese goods, in an effort to combat illegal immigration and the influx of illicit drugs into the United States. will come into force, and if implemented, their impact will depend on how they are structured and whether certain categories are exempted.

Trump and his allies, including his choice for Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, have argued that his first-term tariffs did not spur inflation and that import taxes could provide valuable benefits to American workers and businesses. Among them, Trump said, are protecting American manufacturing jobs and increasing federal revenue, although tariffs are paid by importers and often passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices.

For their part, experts and business groups are clear that tariffs would drive up prices. A barrage of new tariffs on foreign imports would likely increase costs for consumers on everything from vacuum cleaners to tiki torches, which are largely imported from China and are already subject to tariffs, according to expert Scott Lincicome commercial at the Cato Institute, a public organization. policy research group.

Why Trump wants to impose tariffs on goods from Canada, China and Mexico 07:02

“Many vacuum cleaners are made in China, so I can be sure you will see some price effects,” he said.

Consumer electronics

The tariffs would also reduce the purchasing power of American consumers by $90 billion on products such as televisions, headphones, laptops and tablets, video game consoles, smartphones and other electronic devices, according to the Consumer Technology Association.

The trade group – which modeled the impact of a 10% tariff on Chinese imports, coupled with a 60% levy on products from the country that Trump previously launched – estimated that laptops and tablets would see the biggest price increases, with costs rising accordingly. like 45%. Video game consoles and smartphones could also see double-digit gains.

The researchers assumed that retailers would pass on any additional costs associated with tariffs to consumers. In the smartphone category, the average price increase would be $213 per device, according to the CTA.

“The likelihood of retailers or any importers absorbing the cost of the tariffs is very low, so the pass-through to consumers will be rapid,” said Ed Brzytwa, vice president of international trade at CTA. “On all the products we looked at, there are going to be price increases.”

Best Buy CEO Cory Barrie also said during the company's earnings conference call Tuesday that Trump's proposed tariffs would force the retailer to raise costs on a range of consumer electronics, noting that “there are very few consumer electronics products that are not imported.”

Shoe

Shoes are another category of goods that experts are watching. According to Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America (FDRA), 99% of shoes sold in the United States are imported from other countries, and 56% of shoe volume comes from China.

“We know that if they put tariffs on Chinese goods and Chinese shoes, it's going to hit working families the hardest,” FDRA CEO Matt Priest told CBS MoneyWatch.

Some retailers may also decide to raise their prices, whether or not they face additional costs from potential tariffs. “It’s a very convenient excuse when you’re in a constant battle with consumers over price,” Lincicome said.

Mexico imposes retaliatory tariffs in response to Trump threat 05:17 Homeware

A number of retailers have already suggested that the proposed tariffs could force them to increase their prices. In an email to customers, filtered showerhead maker Jolie said this week that tariffs on products made outside the United States “would mean we would have to raise our prices.”

“If you're considering purchasing a Jolie, now is a great time to lock in our current prices,” the company added. Currently, a shower head with filter subscription costs $148. The company announced a new “potential” price of $178.

Furniture giant Ikea told CNN that Trump's tariffs, if passed, would make it harder for the company to keep its prices low.

“Tariffs make it more difficult for us to keep prices low and be affordable for many people, which is ultimately our goal,” Jesper Brodin, CEO of Ingka Group, told CNN. “But this is beyond our control. We will have to understand and adapt.”

Essence

Adding a 25% tariff on Canadian imports would affect crude oil, which is imported from Western Canada and refined in U.S. facilities, according to Patrick De Haan, an analyst at Gas Buddy.

“Canada and Mexico are huge trading partners of the United States, so this is a boost to the United States' long-time allies,” said Patrick De Haan, head of oil analysis at GasBuddy , at CBS MoneyWatch.

“For much of the United States, the price at the pump could be problematic,” De Haan said of the impact of tariffs, particularly on inland regions such as the Great Lakes, the Midwest and the Rockies. “Coastal areas have more options — they’re not as reliant on Canadian crude.”

Although the United States is the world's largest oil producer, we still import a lot of crude, with Canada supplying approximately 20% of the oil used in the United States. As a result, gas prices could rise 30 to 40 cents per gallon, and potentially as much as 70 cents, just two days after the tariffs take effect, De Haan said.

So should consumers consider buying certain products now, ahead of possible tariffs next year? Brzytwa thinks so.

“People should think about buying now. Based on all the indications we have, the Trump administration wants to move as quickly as possible to impose much higher tariffs on imports from China, including on products that are not yet subject to customs duties,” he said.

He added: “If I'm a consumer thinking about something I'd like to buy next year and I know the price might go up, I'd want to buy it as soon as possible.”

Trump speaks with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum

In a post Wednesday evening on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he “just had a wonderful conversation” with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, during which he said Sheinbaum “agreed to stop the migration through Mexico and into the United States, thereby shutting down immigration.” our southern border.

He said the two also discussed “what can be done to stop the massive influx of drugs” into the United States.

Sheinbaum responded in her own social media post, writing that in her “conversation” with Trump, she “explained to him the comprehensive strategy that Mexico has followed to combat the migratory phenomenon, while respecting human rights. man. Thanks to this, migrants and caravans are helped before they reach the border. We reaffirm that Mexico's position is not to close borders but to build bridges between governments and between peoples.

This comes a day after Sheinbaum indicated that Mexico could retaliate with tariffs of its own if Trump follows through on his threat to impose tariffs on Mexico.

More from CBS News

Megan Cerullo

Megan Cerullo is a New York-based reporter for CBS MoneyWatch who covers topics related to small business, the workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finance. She regularly appears on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-tariffs-consumer-prices-inflation-impact-what-to-buy-now/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos