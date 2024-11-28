PM Modi to Telangana leaders





Kishan: BJP will organize programs to highlight Congolese government's failures The state BJP president announced that the party would organize programs from December 1 to 5 to expose the alleged failures of the Congress government in its first year in power. Accusing the Congress government of failing to implement its six guarantees, Kishan demanded an explanation from its leaders. When we demand fulfillment of the promises made by the Congress during the Assembly elections, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy resorts to personal attacks, he said, comparing the behavior of the Chief Minister with that of his predecessor, K Chandrasekhar Rao. The state BJP president slammed the Congress for allegedly neglecting public welfare, saying, “All sections of the people of the state are suffering, but the chief minister is not focusing on resolving their problems. It is shameful that the government is celebrating a year of rule without any significant achievements. The Congress government has accomplished nothing in the past year except threatening and abusing its political opponents and filing false cases against them, he remarked, adding that Revanth is carrying on the legacy of KCR consisting of adopting undemocratic methods. The Union minister further accused the Congress government of corruption, alleging that the state's real estate sector had collapsed and the administration was heavily dependent on debt. We will expose Congress's failures and inability to govern effectively, he added. Kishan also announced that the BJP's organizational elections in Telangana would be completed by December, after which a new state president would be chosen. He said all BJP MLAs, MLAs and one MLC attended the meeting with the Prime Minister, except BJP Assembly leader A Maheshwar Reddy, who could not make it to Delhi due to his daughter's marriage.

