Trump navigates transition quickly as he faces narrow window to act in office





CNN-

Three weeks after Donald Trump's second go-round as president-elect, this transition to the White House bears little resemblance to his first.

At this point in 2016, Trump, unprepared for victory, had announced only four Cabinet nominations for his new administration. Operating out of Trump Tower in Manhattan, the former reality TV star turned the process into a spectacle. Republican leaders, Washington veterans, business executives and longtime loyalists vied for his attention and clashed with his family and political operatives in what became a veritable Game of Thrones. The media circus surrounding this prolonged hearing set the tone for an administration defined in part by its gossip and palace intrigue.

Trump ultimately gave key positions to people he barely knew.

This time, Trump maneuvered with unusual discretion from his palatial Palm Beach estate, where he handed out roles at a dizzying pace, filling most of the top jobs before Thanksgiving with stalwarts with conflicting worldviews. When one candidate balked at leading former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz to lead the Justice Department, Trump quickly reassigned the job to another loyalist, former Sunshine States Attorney General Pam Bondi.

And while Trump took time to attend an Ultimate Fighting game in New York, meet with congressional Republicans and President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C., and attend parties at Mar-a-Lago, he largely spent his days reviewing resumes. of potential department heads and is preparing his first steps after taking office on January 20.

Allies say a more determined Trump is emboldened by his electoral success and more confident in his understanding of executive power learned during his first four years in Washington. He's also acutely aware that his window for action during his second four-year term will clash with the glacial pace of Congress, even if it starts with the GOP controlling both chambers.

Individual agendas and big personalities standing in the way won't exist in this area, said Brian Ballard, a lobbyist close to Trump and many candidates. Everyone understands that we have a two-year window with a majority in the House and Senate. Who knows what happens after that. And if you're not running at breakneck speed, you shouldn't be in this administration.

Ballard said Congress is expected to have confirmed some of Trump's key appointments by the time of his inauguration or the day after.

Senate Republicans, on recess this week for the Thanksgiving holiday, have spent their first two weeks digesting the heat of personnel announcements from Palm Beach as they prepare for their new majority, sometimes already facing a test of will to adopt certain controversial choices.

Gaetz withdrew from the race for attorney general over concerns about multiple investigations into sexual misconduct allegations that he denies. But Trump has moved forward with other candidates facing their own crises. A prior accusation of sexual assault hampered former Fox News host Pete Hegseth's selection for defense secretary. Linda McMahon, co-founder of a professional wrestling empire and Trump's pick for the Department of Education, was recently sued over allegations that she knowingly permitted the sexual exploitation of child hires like Ring Boys in the 1980s. Both Hegseth and McMahon have denied the allegations.

Washington has had little time to grapple with the conflicting ideologies that drive the people who will lead the new president's new administration.

For example, billionaire financiers Howard Lutnick and Scott Bessent took opposing positions on Trump's tariff policies, but both found employment in the new administration, with Lutnick heading the Commerce Department and Bessent serving as secretary of state. Treasure. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio has publicly criticized former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard for her stance on Ukraine and often praises the intelligence agencies she has long vilified. But the two men are now expected to join the same foreign policy team as secretary of state and director of national intelligence, respectively.

For any other Republican, turning to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a strong advocate of environmental projects and abortion access in the past, to lead the nation's health departments would lead to a revolt among conservatives. But Trump has made Kennedy the face of his drive to make America healthy again, alongside a team of media-savvy doctors, Mehmet Oz (administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services); Janette Nesheiwat (general surgeon); Marty Makary (Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration).

The bottom line, Trump advisers say, is that all of these picks are extremely loyal to the president-elect and committed to bringing the massive shakeup in Washington that he has promised since his first 2016 campaign. Most of Trump's picks are people he has known for years and trusted not to turn his White House into a sieve for damaging stories about his behavior or to conspire to defy his executive orders.

This is the standard by which Senate Republicans are pressured to support them in traditional litmus tests of conservative orthodoxy.

This is not a new administration coming in. So when people criticize his choices, the president has done this job before, said Sen. Markwayne Mullin, an Oklahoma Republican. He knows exactly what he needs. He knows who he wants to put in these positions. That's why he was able to act quickly, because he knows he has four years left to reach the mandate that the American people have said they want the government to go in a different direction. And these appointments that he is proposing will really bring him that.

Sen. Peter Welch, a Vermont Democrat, called the breakneck speed of the Trump transition a disruptive time for Washington.

But that's what elections do and we're all adjusting, he said.

In a statement to CNN, Trump transition spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said voters re-elected President Trump by a resounding margin, giving him a mandate to implement the promises he made during campaign and that his cabinet choices reflect his priority of putting America first.

President Trump will continue to appoint highly qualified men and women who have the talent, experience and skills to make America great again, she said.

On Tuesday, Trump's transition team signed an agreement with the White House after months of postponing the traditional transition process, a delay that Biden officials said could jeopardize an orderly transfer of power and pose risks to national security.

In a statement announcing the deal, the Trump transition said it would use its own security and information systems, its own office spaces and maintain its own ethics plan. The transition team said its ethics plan will be posted online in accordance with federal law.

Trump had avoided agreeing to customary transition agreements with the General Services Administration, the agency that oversees presidential transitions, which some watchdog groups say could allow the new administration to skirt scrutiny of a possible conflict of interests.

Several of Trump's picks have vast personal fortunes and deep ties to the private sector. And Trump himself has not said whether or how he plans to divest himself of his vast business empire before taking office. Before taking office in 2017, Trump pledged to relinquish control of his companies and place his stakes in a trust controlled by his two sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

Trump has already broken other norms for his new cabinet by deciding not to do FBI background checks for some of his nominees, including Gabbard, CNN previously reported. Trump's transition team has so far relied on internal oversight. Allies, however, dismissed concerns from national security experts who told CNN that the FBI could detect troubling conflicts as well as embarrassing information that foreign adversaries would try to exploit.

I don't think the American public cares who does the background checks, Sen. Bill Hagerty said on ABC This Week on Sunday. What the American public cares about is seeing the mandate they voted for come to fruition.

Trump is already setting policy to match this perceived mandate. On Monday evening, he threatened some of the Americas' main trading partners, North American allies Mexico and Canada, as well as China, with tariffs intended to pressure them over his border priorities. Meanwhile, many world leaders and business executives have already spoken with the new president as they prepare for the chaos and pomposity of a second Trump presidency.

Nick Iarossi, a veteran lobbyist from Florida who is expanding to Washington, D.C., after helping raise money for the Trump campaign, told CNN that those inside the Beltway had better put on their running shoes and prepare for a significant change of pace.

This will not be a slow, typical Washington establishment administration, Iarossi said.

CNN's Betsy Klein and Lauren Fox contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/27/politics/trump-transition-fast-cabinet-picks/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos