PTI protests: Security forces clear Islamabad of Imran Khan supporters, PTI says 8 party members killed but protests will continue | World News





Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stop traffic along a road during a protest demanding Khan's release, in Islamabad. (Reuters) ISLAMABAD: At least eight Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters were killed and dozens injured in Islamabad following what the party called a widespread overnight crackdown by the security forces to disperse demonstrators demanding the release of formerly imprisoned people. Prime Minister and PTI leader Imran Khan. After the crackdown, Imrans party ended its agitation, but Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, speaking at a press conference in his province on Wednesday, said the protest would continue. Until Imran Khan's call, this sit-in will continue, he said without specifying where it would be held. The PTI is in government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Thousands of protesters, led by Imran's wife Bushra Bibi and Gandapur, gathered in the capital on Tuesday, vowing to stage a sit-in until their demands are met, including release political prisoners. Khan and many other PTI leaders and workers have been in jail for over a year on charges they claim are politically motivated. Security forces launched a massive crackdown before midnight on Tuesday after failing to stop protesters from marching towards D-Chowk, a public square in Islamabad's high-security Red Zone. In the evening, authorities forced nearby shops, cafes and markets to close, then plunged the protest site into darkness by turning off streetlights. Eyewitnesses said indiscriminate firing and tear gas shelling, which began after 11 p.m. and continued for about two hours, forced PTI supporters, mostly Pashtuns from the northwest, to beat in retirement. The PTI claimed eight of its supporters died in the late-night clashes and hundreds more. it was feared that they had been killed. The government said three paramilitary soldiers and a police officer had died since the PTI launched its protest on Sunday. Islamabad's police chief told media that more than 900 people were arrested in Tuesday's raid, which included dozens of Afghan nationals. Sources at Islamabad's two government hospitals said five civilians died from gunshot wounds and dozens were injured. According to PTI workers, they had collected three bodies from the protest site. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said protesters fled in disarray, leaving behind vehicles and even their shoes and clothes. The PTI said in a social media post that it was a massacre. occurred in Pakistan at the hands of security forces. He accuses armed security forces of launching a violent attack on peaceful PTI protesters, firing live ammunition with the intention of killing as many people as possible. He then compares last night's clashes to the violence that took place in what was then East Pakistan in 1971. The leaders have learned nothing from history and are ready to destroy the country to cling to their illegitimate power, the message indicates. With hundreds dead and countless injured, interior ministers threaten to kill, then the declaration of victory over the massacred innocents is sufficient proof of the regime's inhumanity, the statement added. On Wednesday morning, the heavily fortified Red Zone was empty of protesters, but dozens of destroyed vehicles, including the charred remains of a truck from which Imran's wife led the demonstration, painted a grim picture.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/pakistan/security-forces-clear-islamabad-of-imran-khans-supporters-pti-says-8-party-workers-killed-but-protests-will-go-on/articleshow/115743890.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos