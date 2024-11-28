Starmer is desperate to secure a deal before Trump returns to the White House





Sir Keir Starmer is trying to “rush through” the controversial Chagos Islands treaty before Donald Trump takes office as US president on January 20, amid fears the deal could collapse. The Prime Minister is said to have sent his national security adviser Jonathan Powell to Washington in a last-ditch effort to salvage the deal to cede the islands to Mauritius. Several sources close to the policy discussions told the Telegraph that the UK was rushing to convert the initial agreement into a legal text signed before Trump's inauguration. The emergency comes as senior Republicans and Trump allies have expressed strong opposition to the deal, citing concerns about China's influence in the region. Starmer tries to rush the deal Reuters/Getty Marco Rubio, Trump's pick for secretary of state, warned that the deal posed “a serious threat” to U.S. national security by ceding the islands to a country allied with China. Mauritius' new Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam pledged to complete negotiations on Chagos in a private letter he sent to Starmer over the past fortnight, The Telegraph reports. The correspondence was a response to the Prime Minister's initial letter of congratulations on his election victory. Powell spoke with Ramgoolam earlier this week. He is also expected to visit America soon to try to convince figures close to Trump to stick to the deal. British Reform leader Nigel Farage told MPs that Trump's team viewed the deal with “pure hostility”, noting that a senior Trump adviser had described Diego Garcia as “the most important island on the planet as far as America is concerned.” LATEST DEVELOPMENTS Nigel Farage said Trump viewed deal with 'hostility' Reuters Trump's transition team has asked the Pentagon to provide legal advice on the deal. However, Foreign Secretary David Lammy dismissed growing criticism of the deal as “politics” ahead of the election. “I am very, very confident that this is a deal that Mauritians will view, in a multi-party sense, as a good deal for them,” Lammy told MPs on the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee. . He insisted the deal had broad American support: “American agencies think it's a good deal. The State Department thinks it's a good deal and, more importantly, the Pentagon and the White House think it's a good deal. “. Asked about the Mauritian leader calling the deal “high treason”, Lammy replied: “You and I said things in an election in order to get elected. He didn't say that yesterday. “ Boris Johnson denounced the agreement Pennsylvania Under the terms of the agreement, the Anglo-American military presence at Diego Garcia is expected to last 99 years, with Britain paying an annual sum, although the costs have not been made public. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson added his voice to the criticism, telling the Telegraph's Ukraine podcast that giving up sovereignty over the Chagos Islands was like “shooting yourself spectacularly in the foot”. He described the deal as driven by “pure left-wing politics” and “people who hate the historical legacy of Imperial Britain”. The government maintains it had no choice but to negotiate the handover after the International Court of Justice ruled that British administration of the territory was “unlawful” and must end.

