Shiv Sena MPs will put pressure on PM Modi to appoint Shinde as CM





Mumbai: With the BJP emerging as the single largest party after the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the clamor has grown for Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to become the chief minister. The BJP won a staggering 132 seats in the 288-member House. The Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra caretaker chief minister Eknath Shinde won 57 seats while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar won 41 seats while the Mahayuti (grand alliance) retained the power in the key state. Under the circumstances, it is understood that a group of Shiv Sena MPs will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. However, it is unclear why MPs would meet the prime minister. They will be accompanied by seven Shiv Sena MPs and four former MPs. Sources said Shiv Sena MPs and leaders would urge the Prime Minister that Eknath Shide should become Maharashtra Chief Minister again. Shiv Sena spokesperson Jyoti Waghmare told ETV Bharat, “The people want Eknath Shinde to become the chief minister. Our deputies will inform the Prime Minister of the wishes of the people. They will also talk to him about the problems of their respective constituencies. Waghmare said that so far the Prime Minister has not given his time, but our MPs will seek the Prime Minister's time and meet him. It is understood that the inauguration ceremony of the new Maharashtra government will take place on December 1 or 2. On Tuesday, Eknath Shinde submitted his resignation to Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan and the governor asked him to continue as caretaker chief minister. A group of women sought blessings from Lord Ganesh at the famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai for Shinde to become chief minister again. Earlier in the day, it was heard that the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had reportedly backed Devendra Fadnavis, who was chief minister twice earlier, to become chief minister again. However, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske insisted that the BJP should follow the Bihar model in Maharashtra and make Eknath Shinde the chief minister. Recall that in Bihar, JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar was made the chief minister despite his party winning fewer seats than the BJP.

