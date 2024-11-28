Former PM David Cameron backs assisted dying bill





Former Prime Minister Lord David Cameron has backed moves to legalize assisted dying for terminally ill adults. In an article in The Times, Lord Cameron said that although he had opposed moves to legalize assisted dying in the past, he believed the current proposal was “it's not about ending life, it's about shortening death“. Previously his main concern was that “vulnerable people could be forced to hasten their own deaths”, but he said he believed the current proposal contained “sufficient safeguards” to prevent this. Lord Cameron becomes first former PM to back bill according to Gordon BrownBaroness Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss have all spoken out against it.

Brown, a long-time critic of assisted dying, told BBC Radio 4's Sunday show: “A law on assisted dying, however well intentioned, would change the attitude of society towards the elderly, seriously ill and disabled, even if only subliminally, and I also worry that people are caring. The professions would lose something irreplaceable: their position exclusively as caregivers.” Brown resigned as an MP in 2015 so will not get a vote, but his voice still carries weight within the Labor Party. However, Lord Cameron, appointed as a peer by Rishi Sunak as foreign secretary, has pledged to vote for the bill if it reaches the House of Lords. The last time there was a vote on legalizing assisted dying in the House of Commons in 2015, it did not record a vote. The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill would allow terminally ill people who are expected to die within six months to seek help to end their lives if two doctors and a High Court judge verify that they are eligible and that they made their decision voluntarily. Labor MP Kim Leadbeater introduced the bill, saying “the status quo is not fit for purpose” and its proposals could prevent “very painful and distressing deaths”. Current laws in the UK prevent people from seeking medical assistance to die. The bill would require people who request medical assistance in dying to: Be over 18 years old, resident in England and Wales and registered with a GP for at least 12 months

Have the mental capacity to make the choice to end your life

Express a “clear, determined and informed” will, free from any coercion or pressure, at each stage of the process. Writing in The Times, Lord Cameron said: “Many of these guarantees will be familiar from previous proposals. “But this new bill further protects vulnerable people, notably by making coercion a criminal offence.” He added: “Will this law result in a significant reduction in human suffering? I find it very difficult to say that the answer to this question is anything other than “yes”.

However, some have raised concerns that terminally ill people may still feel pressure to end their lives. Dr Rachel Clarke, a palliative care specialist working in the NHS, told BBC Radio 4's Today program that the “patchy” nature of end-of-life care meant some people could “feel like a burden” or suffer from pain. 'a pain that could be avoided. with better treatment. GP Dr Jess Harvey said introducing assisted dying into “an already overburdened and overwhelmed NHS system” would also pose practical problems. She told the program that creating what would be “almost a new specialist field” would incur costs and questioned whether the money would be better invested in improving palliative care.

