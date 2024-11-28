Circulating voice recording similar to Jokowi asking Ahmad Luthfi to replace Kaesang in Central Java, is this true?

KOMPAS.com – A video containing a voice recording believed to be that of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) which is circulating on social networks.

In the video, there is a photo of Jokowi with the gubernatorial candidate couple and the vice governor candidate of Central Java Number 2, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen.

In the voice recording of the video, it is reported that Jokowi gave a message to Luthfi and Taj Yasin if they both win the 2024 Central Java regional elections.

Read also: R&D Kompas Central Java Regional Election 2024: Jokowi-Prabowo's support makes Luthfi-Yasin excellent

The message was that Luthfi would be integrated into President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet.

Later, the governorship of Central Java was given to Jokowi's youngest son, Kaesang Home.

“Yes, as stated before. Mr. Luthfi, this will become Central Java later, yes, it will be included in President Prabowo's cabinet. So let Mas Kaesang be in Central Java, that's how it is,” one voice recording reads. this is allegedly Jokowi's voice in the video.

Jokowi's aide Syarif Muhammad Fitriansyah clarified that the video recording containing a voice recording believed to be Jokowi's voice was not true, aka prank.

Read also: Ahmad Luthfi-Yasin wins quick count in 2024 Central Java regional elections, proof Jokowi's influence is not over

“No, it's not your voice. It's not true,” Syarif told Kompas.com briefly, Thursday (11/28/2024).

Syarif said he did not know whether Jokowi was aware of the video containing the voice recording.

“I didn’t check (ask) whether you knew or not,” he added.



Listen latest news And featured news we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access news from the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp app.

