



Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun attends the Xiangshan Forum in Beijing, China (REUTERS/Florence Lo/file) The Chinese Minister of Defense, Dong Jununder investigation for allegations corrupcinas published this Wednesday by the newspaper Financial Times (FT), in a case which, if confirmed, would make it third consecutive holder of this portfolio accused of this type of crime. Dong63 years old and appointed in December last year, replaced General Li Shangfuwho had been fired seven months after his appointment after a striking and unexplained absence from public life. Dong's situation is part of a wave of investigations into the military establishment ordered by the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, according to official American sources cited by the FT who consider that the possible involvement of the minister reflects the extent of the investigations. Asked about the report at a press briefing on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ningsaid it was about chasing the shadows and provided no further information. Victor Shihan expert on Chinese elite politics, said AFP this asshole probably had authority over tens of billions of acquisitions per year during his time in the navy. The problem is that competition for senior positions is so fierce that there could be mutual recriminations between officers, leading to endless cycles of arrestsnew appointments and recriminations, he said. Former Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu in one of the scams he was seen in public. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Benjamin Hoof the China program at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, told AFP that there were several possibilities for the reported investigation. One is that the selection process is wrong, or the other is that there is some sort of scandal or political problem for which, in this case, Dong Jun had to take responsibility. Besides the two previous ministers – Li and his predecessor, Wei Fengheaccused of corruption when he was already retired – have fallen in recent months, among others, the two responsible at the head of the Rocket Forceon which the Asian giant's nuclear program depends. Xi Jinping between two honor guard soldiers during a ceremony in Beijing (REUTERS/Jason Lee/file)

The same sources who spoke to him FT They argued that investigations into the People's Liberation Army (PLA) erode Xi's confidence in the military establishment and generate doubts about their ability to invade Taiwan by 2027a goal that U.S. military officials say the president had set for himself. Therefore, Xi's purges are aimed placing people loyal to the Chinese Communist Party in the most important command positions. Dong, a PLA veteran and former Navy commander, last appeared in public last week while attending an army summit. Defense Ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) organized in Laos. During this meeting, the Chinese representative refused to meet his American counterpart, Lloyd Austin arguing that Washington undermines fundamental interests of Beijing on the question of Taiwan when selling weapons. Austin, speaking to Laos media, He called China's rudeness regrettable.which he described as a step backwards for the entire region. The defense ministers of the two powers had held their first meeting in Juneat a security forum in Singapore, a meeting that marked the resumption of high-level bilateral dialogue between the two powers after the interruption caused by the visit of Nancy Pelosithen Speaker of the US House of Representatives, in Taiwan in August 2022. (With information from EFE and AFP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.infobae.com/america/mundo/2024/11/27/china-investiga-por-corrupcion-a-su-ministro-de-defensa-en-una-nueva-purga-de-xi-jinping-contra-los-militares/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos