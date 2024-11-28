Jokowi's champion in Solo regional elections is superior according to Bawaslu's Real Count





TEMPO.CO, Solo – The candidate couple (paslon) for the position of deputy mayor of Solo number 2 Respati Ardi-Astrid Widayani, favored by the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, is temporarily superior based on the results of the count of voice real account General Election Monitoring Agency of Solo City (Bawaslu).

Respati-Astrid was ahead of their rival candidate duo, Teguh Prakosa-Bambang Nugroho, promoted by the PDI Perjuangan.

Monitoring Tempo in Bawaslu Solo City, Wednesday evening November 27, 2024 until approximately 8:50 p.m. WIB, Respati-Astrid obtained 172,986 votes and Teguh-Bambang received 113,268 votes. The incoming vote data reached 93.34 percent.

Coordinator of the Prevention, Community Participation and Public Relations Division of Solo City Bawaslu, Agus Sulistyo, said that the data real account The Solo City Bawaslu is based on votes at multiple polling stations (TPS).

“The votes received based on Bawaslu's calculations were collected from TPS supervisors at 764 TPS. The total number of TPS in Solo is 856 TPS,” said Agus at the Bawaslu Office in Solo City, Central Java, Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

However, Agus said that Solo City Bawaslu data is not a reference for the winner of the 2024 elections because the results are still pending. real account of the General Election Commission (KPU).

“We ask the public to remain patient, as the KPU will decide later. In this case, real account Bawaslu only acts as public transparency to meet information needs,” he explained.

When met at Al Wustho Mangkunegaran Mosque, Solo, Respati said he was grateful that the voting stages took place safely and smoothly.

“I am grateful that today’s event can take place safely, without problems and that the public is also comfortable,” he said.

However, he added, his party would still wait for official results from the KPU. He also asked his supporters to exercise restraint.

“We will continue to wait for the official vote count results from the Solo City KPU. I also hope that supporters will not overdo it and remain supportive,” Respati said. Jokowi thinks Respati-Astrid is capable Previously, Jokowi admitted to supporting Respati-Astrid because he believed they were capable.

“I support (Respati-Astrid) because I trust that they are capable. Able“, said Jokowi on the sidelines of his visit with Respati-Astrid to Kadipiro Residents' Village, Banjarsari District, Solo, Central Java, Thursday, November 21, 2024.

Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Chairman Kaesang Pangarep also hoped that Respati-Astrid would get the maximum number of votes. This was conveyed by Kaesang during a blusukan with Respati-Astrid in Solo, Central Java on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

“We went (to Solo) as we campaigned for Mas Respati and Mbak Astrid so that they could win. The victory was not a close victory, but a big victory,” he said .

Kaesang accompanied Respati-Astrid on their blusukan to several locations in Solo City. Their first objective was to visit the Notoharjo market in Solo. Kaesang appeared at the market known as Klitikan Market, after Jokowi visited the market.

Kaesang said his campaign visit did not lead to areas controlled by certain parties. He claims to have joined the campaign of candidate pairs that the PSI is leading in all regions.

It is known that the town of Solo is controlled by the PDI Perjuangan. This party executive has been mayor of Solo in recent years.

“There is no assault, no normal campaign. Campaigning everywhere, whether it's a bull pen or a banyan pen, it's the same thing,” he said. he declared.

