Now that I am no longer editor of this magazine, I can admit that I spent election night in 1997 cheering on Tony Blair. Reader, it's worse. I didn't particularly want a Labor government, but I definitely wanted the promised devolution. A parliament in Edinburgh would, I thought, reflect on why the East End of Glasgow, where many of my extended family live, was experiencing some of the worst deprivation in Europe. Deaths from drugs, unemployment and crime, all ignored by Westminster, would surely be fixed by the new politicians at Holyrood.

There are many organizations to help people sign up, but those who want to return to work are on their own.

How naive. Since then, the number of drug deaths in Scotland has increased fivefold and the social situation has deteriorated. Grimsby, Birkenhead, Blackpool and Wirral have all followed the path blazed by Glasgow.

My experience as a political journalist helped me understand why. Politicians, like everyone else, respond to incentives and there are virtually no incentives to solve the sick pay problem. If an attempt to correct benefits fails (as is always the case), you will be greeted with the worst headlines. You will be accused of taking money away from the poorest and most desperate people in society. The safest option is to appear angry and promise that there will be no reforms yet.

Liz Kendall, the work and pensions secretary, continued this long tradition when she said welfare needed to be improved, but would have to wait until next year to find out her plans. She is absolutely right in her analysis: the system she inherited is a debacle, it doesn't work for anyone. The question is whether the system can be reformed or whether allowing up to 3,000 people a day on sick pay means it is simply spiraling out of control.

Over the last few weeks I have made a documentary about it for Channel 4. British benefits scandal hears some of the people concerned who are often absent from the debate. We have 3.2 million people stuck in a system in which they receive a decent allowance. Some I spoke with talked about 1,300 a month, others much more but wanting to get back to work. Yet they risk losing everything if they try to do so. Even training for a new job puts you at risk of being reassessed.

Most people I spoke to were recovering from mental health episodes and saw work as the next step, but the support they need isn't there. Many organizations are funded to help people qualify for benefits, but those who want to return to work must fend for themselves. They had imagined that the situation would be temporary, then were surprised to find themselves deregistered. The money is coming but not the help. We met an alcoholic who is getting help signing up (I had six or seven cans this morning before I could even function, he says) but there is no sign of the intervention he apparently has really needed. It's far from clear whether work isolation is really the best thing for people like him, as well as for people who are anxious or depressed. But the system remains unchanged.

The fact is that categorizing people as sick makes them ignored because they are no longer counted in unemployment figures. Under Boris Johnson, the number of people on sick pay increased from 2.5 million to three million. (In Sweden, which avoided lockdown, that figure fell.) But on his last day as prime minister, Johnson boasted that he had reduced unemployment to its lowest level since the 1970s. Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, recently told an audience in Italy that the UK was at or near full employment. But a fifth of people in Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester are on unemployment benefits, as are 5.8 million people nationally. No MP from any party has mentioned this figure in the House of Commons.

The Conservatives will find it difficult to campaign on this issue, given that the disaster unfolded on their watch. Iain Duncan Smith managed to bring unemployment under control when he was Work and Pensions Secretary, but another social revolution was needed for sick pay. This never happened. Reform is now even more difficult to implement due to the Conservatives' failure to weed out the legalistic weeds surrounding the issue, meaning charities can take the government to court through judicial review . In the last government, Mel Strides' welfare changes were delayed by this situation, and Kendall is facing the same assaults. Charities such as Scope are ready to accuse him of preying on disabled people.

When Blair considered disability allowance by asking the late Frank Field to think the unthinkable on welfare reform, disability campaigners chained themselves to the gates of Parliament. It scared him. He had come to power believing he had to make changes (as Bill Clinton had done in the United States) to increase the workforce and grow the economy. But soon, a demographic shift triggered a mass migration. For the first time, it became politically viable to require people to receive social benefits while still growing the economy.

Every day that welfare reform is delayed literally means losing thousands of people to a health insurance system from which many are unlikely to get out. If Kendall presents a perfect reform plan next year, it may not be proposed until the 2027 budget, and various legal challenges like Rwanda could push it back until 2028. Until then, the UK is expected to have 4.1 million people outside the budget. -occupational illness compensation, up from 3.2 million last year, for a cost of an additional 5 billion per year.

The best idea, moreover, came not from any political party but from Barnsley Town Council, whose investigation into the labor shortage and the accumulation of welfare payments made an important discovery. His survey showed that many more people classified as sick wanted to work than did not. This is a huge pool of unused talent, according to the report. If the results of our research in Barnsley were applied nationally, it would suggest that there could be more than 4.5 million people in the market for employment, now or in the future. This is where Keir Starmer would find economic growth. The opportunity is clear. But knowing whether there is the political will to seize it is another matter entirely.