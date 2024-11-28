Man pushed out of shipping containers by Pakistani forces amid protests by Imran Khan supporters | Pakistan News





Amid protests by supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, Pakistani security forces were accused of pushing a man from a 25-foot-high stack of cargo containers on Tuesday.

The Khan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party claimed that the incident was one of several police brutalities committed by the Pakistani government against protests by party members that ultimately led the party to call off the protests.

In a viral video, the man could be seen praying on top of a stack of three containers when armed security guards approached him and “brutally pushed him from a height equivalent to three stories “, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

According to the BBC, the man's condition remains unknown and the incident took place on the corner of Jinnah and Ataturk avenues in Islamabad, where protesters had gathered to demand the release of Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned since August 2023 due to corruption charges.

The video shows the man being pushed by the armed forces and briefly hanging with his fingers, then another blow from security personnel caused him to fall head first towards the pavement, The Telegraph reported.

During the demonstration which began on Sunday, six people, including four paramilitaries and two civilians, died, according to Pakistani authorities.

On Tuesday, thousands of PTI protesters marched towards central Islamabad and demanded the release of their leader.

The Pakistani administration's crackdown on protesters via tear gas fire pushed them back as they marched towards Democracy Square and the arrest of nearly 1,000 people dispersed the crowd and the party called off the movement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/pakistan/man-pushed-containers-pakistan-forces-protests-imran-khans-supporters-9694482/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

