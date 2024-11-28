



JAKARTA Today's Memories Seven years ago, November 28, 2017, Danish Prime Minister (PM) Lars Lokke Rasmussen gave special memories to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The Cinderamata is the black tipbox album from Metallica, the Puppets model. Previously, Jokowi had claimed to be a meTAL leader of the sejati. He is used to hearing music like Metallica, Led Zeppelin, Lamb of God and others. Jokowi also had time to attend Metallica's concert in Jakarta in 2013. The question of musical taste is personal. Everyone can be different. Some people like classical music. There are also those who like loud music. For example, Indonesian political figure Jokowi. Jokowi from teenagers already likes the flow of loud music, from rock to metal. Jokowi is used to listening to loud music like those performed by Matallica, Lamb of God, Gun N' Roses, to Napalm Death. Jokowi even collects his cassettes. The favorite continues to grow. Jokowi also often listens to his favorite band's songs in his free time. The songs give Jokowi new energy in carrying out his daily activities. Even though Jokowi has become a political figure, from the Mayor of Solo in the period 2005-2012 to the Governor of DKI Jakarta in the period 2012-2014. Jokowi doesn't just play recordings of loud music albums. Jokowi always made time to attend every major musical event. Take the example of Jokowi watching his favorite bands at a concert in Indonesia. Jokowi watched Lamb of God's action at the 2011 Rock in Solo event. Jokowi also watched Gun N' Roses' concert at GBK in 2012. Jokowi also watched Metallica's concert at GBK in 2013. L he experience of watching the band he loved live satisfied Jokowi. His admiration will never end. Jokowi also wants to see his other favorite bands if they play in Indonesia. <a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" class="lazyload" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" alt=""/></a> “If I'm happy, satisfied. Mosogubernur was told to push, bang his head, what about. He's the young one. People in Indonesia are polite, rock is allowed but polite and shows that Jakarta is safe. “The security management is very good. Then, on the audience management side, the arrangements are good, it must be admitted very well,” Jokowi said after watching Metallica as quoted by the ANTARA page, August 26 2013. Jokowi's admiration for Metallica continued when Jokowi was president of Indonesia. News about Jokowi likes the Los Angeles group everywhere. In fact, the information reached the Danish government. The Danish government also asked Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich to sign the Master of Puppets album. The album was then a special gift brought by Danish Prime Minister List Lokke Rasmussen to Jokowi. The gift was delivered directly to the Bogor Palace on November 28, 2017. The gift was very special. Jokowi was happy not to play. Likewise with Lars Ulrich who heard that Jokowi was happy. Lars immediately put the momentum online to offer music albums through his social media channels. He was amazed by Jokowi, who was actually the first Indonesian to become a fan of his group. “It's really cool. I signed Danish Prime Minister Lars L wayokke Rasmussen's album MOP (Master Of Puppets) for Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who is a big fan of rock music and watched us in Jakarta in 2013. Music really connects everyone,” Lars Ulrich said the next day. his Instagram @larsulrich, November 29, 2017. English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. So there may still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always consider Indonesian as our main language. (system supported by DigitalSiber.id)

