Morning briefing: November 28, 2024

Here's a look at all the news you need to start your Thursday with, including Hezbollah reaffirming its willingness to confront Israeli aggression in its first statement on Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan affirming that Turkey is ready to contribute. to stop the massacre in Gaza and establish a ceasefire, and the ICC prosecutor requested an arrest warrant for the leader of the Myanmar junta for the persecution of Rohingya Muslims.

In its first declaration on the ceasefire, Hezbollah reaffirms its desire to confront Israeli aggression

Hezbollah issued its first statement after the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel came into force, affirming its willingness to confront any future Israeli aggression.

“Our forces will remain fully ready to respond to the ambitions and aggressions of the Israeli enemy,” the statement said 17 hours after the agreement entered into force.

The group pledged to closely monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon.

“The eyes of our fighters will remain focused on the enemy's movements and withdrawals beyond the borders, and their hands will remain on the trigger to defend Lebanon's sovereignty,” the statement added.

Turkey ready to help end massacre in Gaza, establish ceasefire, president says

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed his country's desire to contribute by all means to putting an end to the ongoing massacre in Gaza and establishing a lasting ceasefire.

Israel has killed more than 43,000 people in Gaza since the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023.

In his speech at the parliamentary group meeting of Turkey's AKP Party, Erdogan also welcomed the entry into force of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for Burmese junta leader for persecution of Rohingya Muslims

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced that his office is seeking an arrest warrant for the leader of Myanmar's junta for the expulsion and persecution of Rohingya Muslims.

“After a thorough, independent and impartial investigation, my office has concluded that there are reasonable grounds to believe that Senior General and Acting President Min Aung Hlaing, Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar's Defense Services, bears criminal responsibility crimes against humanity. of deportation and persecution of Rohingyas, committed in Myanmar, and partly in Bangladesh,” Karim Khan said in a statement.

According to the prosecutor, these crimes were committed between August 25, 2017 and December 31, 2017 by the Myanmar Armed Forces, supported by the National Police and Border Guard Police as well as non-Rohingya civilians.

Polling stations have closed in Namibia, where voters cast ballots for a new president and members of parliament.

Supporters of the PKK terrorist group clashed with police in the Harringay area of ​​London after the Metropolitan Police arrested seven people in connection with suspected terrorist activity linked to the group.

United States President-elect Donald Trump has announced his appointment as special envoy for the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said the commitment to combating all forms of discrimination was highlighted in the declaration adopted at the 10th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC).

The British Foreign Secretary reiterated that Israel has legal obligations as an occupying power, emphasizing the need to hold Tel Aviv accountable for these obligations.

A senior UN official has warned of the “dangerous cycle of escalation” in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, citing alarming developments that further jeopardize regional and global stability.

Russia has offered Ukraine an immediate exchange of 630 prisoners of war and begins negotiations for additional exchanges, as Moscow prepares for future exchanges.

A spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry said his government played no role in the closure of the Berlin office of Russian broadcaster Channel One (Pervy).

The Finnish government is seeking to introduce stricter conditions for obtaining citizenship.

Russia said it had expelled two German journalists in retaliation.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas said it was committed to any ceasefire effort that ensures an end to ongoing Israeli attacks, the withdrawal of troops and the return of displaced civilians to their areas.

Ukraine said the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon is an important step towards regional peace and stability.

The European Parliament has approved the new European Commission team led by Ursula von der Leyen, the new Commission President.

Six people have been arrested as part of an investigation into suspected activities linked to the PKK terrorist group – a group which has killed tens of thousands of people in Turkey – British police have said.

Russia announced that it had sent a 32nd batch of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, amounting to 28 tonnes, according to it.

China called for “principles of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit” in relations with the G7, state media reported.

Suspects in the murder of Rabbi Tzvi Kogan, an Israeli-Moldovan citizen killed in the United Arab Emirates, were apprehended in Turkey thanks to a joint operation by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and law enforcement agencies, officials said. indicated security sources.

US President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Jay Bhattacharya, a critic of pandemic lockdowns, to lead the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the nation's leading medical research agency.

Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun is under investigation for corruption, according to foreign media.

Juventus star Kenan Yildiz wins 2024 Golden Boy Web Award

Turkish and Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz won the Golden Boy Web Award.

“The 'talent' of Juventus and the Turkish national team has been able to count on the unwavering support of its local fans, always ready to go wild when it comes to voting for one of their stars,” he said. Italian sports newspaper Tuttosport said in a statement. statement after Yildiz received the most votes online, with 33.2%.

“His performances at the European Championship and his sparkling debut in black and white did the rest,” adds the text.

FIFA announces launch of $50 million legacy fund to support social programs around the world

FIFA has confirmed the launch of a $50 million legacy fund created in collaboration with Qatar “to deliver social impact across multiple regions for the first time”.

“The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Legacy Fund is a landmark project that builds on the unprecedented impact of the tournament from a sustainability perspective,” said the FIFA President, Gianni Infantino.

“FIFA is taking the concept of legacy funds to the next level in terms of reach and impact by tackling key priorities such as refugees, occupational health, education and football development” , he added.

EU-Russia trade falls to historic low

Trade between the European Union and Russia has seen a significant contraction over the past three years since the escalation of the war in Ukraine, reaching a dramatically low level according to the most recent statistics.

The EU imposed a series of sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which marked a new phase in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict that began in 2014. These sanctions led to a sharp drop in trade bilateral relations between countries. two regions.

In 2021, before the invasion, Russia was the EU's fifth largest trading partner, contributing 5.8% of the EU's total merchandise trade with the world.

