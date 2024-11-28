Boris Johnson bursts into 'Lefty b*******' as Keir Starmer rushes Chagos deal | Politics | News





Boris Johnson warned the Chagos Islands deal was being driven by a “left-wing bastard” as Sir Keir Starmer rushed to push it through. The UK agreed to hand over Indian Ocean islands to Mauritius last month, but there is speculation that US President-elect Donald Trump may oppose the deal. Critics have warned the move risks allowing China to gain a military foothold in the region and raised concerns about the future of a US-British military base on Diego Garcia, which is the largest of the islands. Former Prime Minister Mr Johnson said giving up sovereignty over the Chagos Islands was a “left-wing bitch”. He told The Telegraphs Ukraine: The Latest Podcast: This is all a scandal.

“It's driven by people who, frankly, hate the historical legacy of Imperial Britain, who hate the very idea that we had a colonial past and want to do absolutely anything to erase the vestiges of that past, even if it means spectacularly shooting ourselves in the foot, cutting off our noses to spite us, and committing various other unnecessary acts of self-harm. This is driven by pure left-wing politics and it is a tragedy that Starmer has accepted this nonsense. “I don’t know what the Trump administration is going to do with it now, but maybe they will find a way to stop it. Foreign Minister David Lammy yesterday rejected criticism of the Chagos Islands deal from Mauritius' new Prime Minister and the new Trump administration in the United States. The final details of the legal text of the treaty are being worked out, with the intention of submitting the agreement to Parliament for consideration next year. Mauritius' new Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, a critic of the deal before taking office, reportedly expressed lingering reservations after a meeting with UK national security adviser Jonathan Powell on Monday. Mr Lammy said: “I am very, very confident that this is a deal that Mauritians will view, in a multi-party sense, as a good deal for them.” Mr. Trump's pick for secretary of state, Marco Rubio, warned in October that the deal posed “a serious threat” to American national security by handing over the islands to a country allied with China.

Mr Lammy said: “It's incredibly sad. I know and I'm sad that there has been so much politicking about this. “This process began under the last (UK) government and some ministers fully understand why this is so important to our national security and global national security. “US agencies think it's a good deal. The US State Department thinks it's a good deal and, more importantly, the Pentagon and the White House think it's a good deal. “And it’s not just about the top politicians in these areas, it’s about the system.” Under the terms of the agreement, the Anglo-American military presence at Diego Garcia is expected to last for 99 years with an option to renew, with Britain paying a regular annual sum of money. The government has insisted it must strike a deal to protect the continued operation of the base after an International Court of Justice ruling that Britain's administration of the British Indian Ocean Territory was 'unlawful' and had to end.

