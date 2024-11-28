Trump transition says Cabinet picks were targeted with bomb threats, crushing attacksExBulletin





President-elect Donald Trump arrives to speak during a House GOP conference meeting, followed by Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP .

switch captionAlex Brandon/AP

NEW YORK A number of the most senior members of President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet have been the targets of bomb threats and swatting attacks, the Trump transition team said Wednesday. The FBI said it was investigating.

“Last night and this morning, several of President Trump's Cabinet nominees and members of the administration were the targets of violent, un-American threats against their lives and the lives of those who live with them,” the spokesperson said. Trump transition speaker Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

The attacks ranged from bomb threats to swats, in which attackers launch an emergency law enforcement response against a targeted victim under false pretenses, she said. This tactic has become popular in recent years.

Leavitt said law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to keep those targeted safe and that Trump and his transition team are grateful.

Among those targeted were New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, chosen by Trump to become the next United Nations ambassador; Matt Gaetz, Trump's original choice for attorney general; Oregon Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who Trump chose to lead the Department of Labor, and former New York Congressman Lee Zeldin, who was chosen to lead the Labor Protection Agency 'environment.

Law enforcement officials are also probing whether Susie Wiles, Trump's new chief of staff, and Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general whom Trump chose to replace Gaetz, and other new officials administration were also victims, as well as how each was targeted. according to a law enforcement official who spoke on condition of anonymity as the investigation continues.

Wiles and Bondi did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The FBI said in a statement that it was “aware of numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents targeting new administration nominees and appointees” and was investigating with its law enforcement partners. enforcement of laws.

White House spokesperson Saloni Sharma said President Joe Biden had been briefed and the White House was in contact with federal law enforcement and the Trump transition team.

Biden “continues to monitor the situation closely,” Sharma said, adding that the president and his administration “condemn threats of political violence.”

Stefanik's office said that on Wednesday morning, she, her husband and their 3-year-old son were driving home from Washington for Thanksgiving when they were notified of a bomb threat at their residence in Saratoga County .

Police searched Stefanik's home Wednesday morning in response to the bomb threat, but did not locate any explosive devices, New York State Police said.

Zeldin said in a social media post that he and his family had also been threatened.

“A pipe bomb threat targeting me and my family at our home today was sent with a pro-Palestinian themed message,” he wrote on us at that time and are safe.”

In Florida, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that it “received a bomb threat notification on Wednesday referring to former Congressman Matt Gaetz's alleged mailbox at a home in the Niceville area.

Although a family member resides at that address, the office said, Gaetz “is NOT a resident.” No threatening devices were found.

Gaetz was Trump's original choice to serve as attorney general, but he withdrew after allegations that he paid women for sex and slept with underage women. Gaetz has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, and a Justice Department investigation into sex trafficking allegations resulted in no charges against him.

These threats follow a political campaign marked by worrying and unprecedented violence. In July, a gunman opened fire at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, hitting the then-candidate in the ear with a bullet and killing one of his supporters. The Secret Service then foiled a subsequent assassination attempt at Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, when an agent spotted the barrel of a gun poking through a perimeter fence while Trump played golf.

Trump was also the subject of an Iranian murder-for-hire plot, with one man claiming he was tasked with planning the assassination of the Republican president-elect.

Also this week, authorities arrested a man who allegedly posted videos on social media threatening to kill Trump, according to court documents. In a video posted Nov. 13, Manuel Tamayo-Torres threatened to shoot the former president while he held what appeared to be an AR-15-style rifle, authorities said.

Among the other videos he posted was one from an arena in Glendale, Arizona, on Aug. 23, the same day Trump held a campaign rally there, according to court documents. An attorney for Tamayo-Torres did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Public figures across the political spectrum have been targets in recent years of false bomb threats and false reports of shootings at their homes.

About a year ago, the FBI responded to a surge in such incidents at public officials' homes, state capitols and courthouses across the country during the holidays. Many were confined and evacuated in early January after receiving bomb threats. No explosives were found and no one was injured.

Among those targeted last year were Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Judges overseeing the civil fraud case against Trump in New York and the criminal election interference case against him in Washington were both targeted earlier this year. Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, who recently dropped two criminal charges he filed against Trump, was also the subject of a fake emergency call on Christmas Day of the year last.

Earlier this year, schools, government buildings and the homes of city officials in Springfield, Ohio, received a series of bomb threats after Trump falsely accused members of the Haitian community of Springfield for kidnapping and eating cats and dogs.

And in 2022, a large number of historically black colleges and universities across the country have been the target of dozens of bomb threats, the vast majority arriving during the celebration of Black History Month.

The U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement Wednesday that whenever a member of Congress is the victim of a swatting incident, “we work closely with our local and federal enforcement partners laws.” The force declined to provide further details, partly to “minimize the risk of copying”.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson called the threats “dangerous and unbalanced.”

“This year there have been not one but TWO assassination attempts against President Trump,” he wrote on to the bomb.” He added: “That’s not who we are in America.”

