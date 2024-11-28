Zuckerberg dines with Trump at Mar-a-Lago





FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) Donald Trump dined Wednesday with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, bringing together the Facebook founder and the former president once banned from the social network .

Stephen Miller, who was named deputy chief of staff for Trump's second term, said Zuckerberg, like other business leaders, wanted to support Trump's economic plans. The tech CEO is seeking to shift the perception of his company to the right following a rocky relationship with Trump.

Mark, obviously, he has his own interests, he has his own business and he has his own agenda, Miller said in an interview on Fox News about the meeting. But he has made clear he wants to support America's national renewal under Trump's leadership.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed that Zuckerberg and Trump met on Wednesday, saying he was invited to dinner with the president-elect and other members of his team to talk about the new administration.

Trump was kicked off Facebook following the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The company reinstated its account in early 2023.

During the 2024 campaign, Zuckerberg did not endorse any presidential candidate.

What you need to know about Trump's second term:

Follow all our coverage as Donald Trump assembles his second administration.

Zuckerberg has since taken a more positive stance toward Trump. Earlier this year, he praised Trump's response to his first assassination attempt, calling it badass. Zuckerberg also complained that senior Biden administration officials had pressured Facebook to censor some COVID-19-related content during the pandemic.

Yet in recent months, Trump has continued to publicly attack Zuckerberg. In July, he posted a message on his own social network Truth Social threatening to send election fraudsters to jail, in part by citing a nickname he used for Meta's CEO. ZUCKERBUCKS, be careful! Trump wrote.

The Thanksgiving visit also comes as tech mogul Elon Musk has become more influential in the Trump Make America Great Again movement, contributing about $200 million through his political action committee to help elect Trump . Musk is the billionaire owner of the social network X, a competitor to Meta.

Musk has spent a lot of time at Mar-a-Lago since the election, and Trump tapped him to lead an external advisory committee known as the Department of Government Effectiveness to identify waste with Vivek Ramaswamy, a venture capitalist and former GOP presidential candidate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/facebook-trump-zuckerberg-meta-03b409b31deb17ecf3c6d8913e999550 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos