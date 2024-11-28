Pakistani security forces push Imran Khan supporters out of capital in night raid





MUMBAI, India Paramilitary forces dispersed protesters in the Pakistani capital on Wednesday, evacuating an encampment of thousands who were demanding the release of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

As supporters were chased away, a spokesperson for Khan said protests had been suspended. Protesters described scenes of chaos. “All we could see was tear gas,” said one young woman during the protests. She requested anonymity because she feared arrest if identified. “My father and I saw a body fall in front of us. It was completely dark. I could hear the bullets being fired at people.”

It is unclear how many people were injured or died when protesters were evacuated. Khan's party claimed more than a dozen people were killed. It is also unclear whether the paramilitary forces used live fire or rubber bullets. At least seven people were killed as protesters marched towards Islamabad, including four members of the security forces. Journalists said they were attacked by protesters during the march, and an Associated Press cameraman was taken to hospital after being beaten.

How did this all happen?

The protests mark the latest clash between Khan and his supporters, the government and the army since tensions erupted early last year. It was around this time that the former prime minister was ousted from power after falling out with the leadership of the Pakistani army, the country's most powerful institution.

“You have a critical mass of the public that has essentially lost trust in public institutions, including the military,” says Michael Kugleman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center.

That trust was called into question when security forces stormed an Islamabad courthouse to capture Khan in May. This prompted Khan's supporters to invade military installations across Pakistan and led to dozens of prosecutions of Khan and a widespread crackdown on party loyalists.

Still, Khan's party appeared to do well in last February's elections. But his political rivals announced they had seized power, leading to allegations of a rigged election. The United States and the United Kingdom have expressed concerns about the fairness of the elections.

Traffic police officers remove a damaged vehicle abandoned by supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, when security forces launched an operation to disperse them on Tuesday evening, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday.

Tensions have simmered since then, but intensified after the government pushed through constitutional amendments in late October that restrict the independence of the judiciary, widely seen as favorable to Khan.

Following the decision, Khan's party announced a protest march. It was led by Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, an obscure spiritual guru who appears in public in a white veil and robe.

As tens of thousands marched toward the capital, the government ordered a rare deployment of the Pakistani army against civilians in the capital, Islamabad. Once the protesters left, government ministers declared a victory of sorts. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar told local media that the protesters had fled, even leaving their shoes behind.

