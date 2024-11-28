Why Donald Trump still hasn't managed to win Orange County





Donald Trump made notable gains in Orange County in the November election, but it wasn't enough to win the increasingly purple county, which has become a suburban battleground between Republicans and Democrats and the reflection of the demographic political realignment taking place across the country.

Kamala Harris won Orange County, but by a much tighter margin than Hillary Clinton in 2016 or Joe Biden in 2020. When it comes to presidential politics, Orange County has supported Democrats since 2016, with areas increasingly blue areas such as Santa Ana, Anaheim and Irvine beat out redder areas such as Huntington Beach and southern Orange County.

But experts say the 2024 results offer warning signs for Democrats.

What the early numbers indicate is that Donald Trump has made gains with minority voters, including likely substantial gains with Latino and Asian voters, said Jeff Corless, former Orange County Dist. strategist. Atty. Todd Spitzer. What we're hearing is that he's made the same type of progress in other communities similar to Orange County across the country. He also made gains with traditional suburban voters, with whom he struggled in 2020.

Democratic data specialist Paul Mitchell said Trump likely did better in the county because of lower Democratic turnout this year compared to 2020, as well as voters being familiar and potentially comfortable with Trump because of their experience during his previous term.

It may also be that Trump has been normalized, in a strange way, Mitchell said. He has been in our political vision for a decade now. Maybe voters prefer the economy under Trump.

In 2016, Clinton received about 100,000 more votes in Orange County than Trump, making him the first Democratic elector from the county to be selected for president in 80 years. In 2020, Biden fared even better, beating Trump by more than 137,500 votes. Today, Harris is ahead of Trump, but the margin of victory tends to be much narrower than in previous elections.

Votes in Orange County are still being counted, and final numbers are not expected to be certified by the county until Dec. 5 and by the state until Dec. 13. But it is clear, experts say, that Trump exploited the disillusionment felt by disaffected voters. with the direction of the country and the economic difficulties that have hit many suburban residents.

People in the press and people like me still so often take Trump literally, when voters lived through this once and the apocalypse didn't happen and they preferred the economy, said Rob Stutzman, a veteran Republican Party strategist and Trump critic who previously advised the former governor. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

He noted that Trump's improved performance in Orange County was not an exception.

He'd better look at how he fared in New York, on the East Coast, in Massachusetts, Stutzman said. There are red dots that have never existed in recent decades.

Still, there were some bright spots for Democrats, including their ability to hold onto a congressional seat that became vacant because Rep. Katie Porter of Irvine pursued an unsuccessful Senate bid and flip the 45th Congressional District. In that race, first-time candidate Derek Tran defeated Republican Rep. Michelle Steel of Seal Beach in a hotly contested race that became one of the most expensive in the country.

A UC Irvine poll released last year found discord among Orange County voters, particularly Republicans and those who choose not to identify with a political party, who said that despite their optimistic about Orange County and somewhat California, they didn't have a good feeling about the situation. the future of America.

THE [election] The results are much more of a statement about people's dissatisfaction with the current national administration than a grand statement about Trump or the Republicans, said Jon Gould, dean of the University's School of Social Ecology. university.

Orange County has been getting bluer since 2012, but that trend has faded in 2024

Harris won in Anaheim, Buena Park, La Habra and Santa Ana, but her advantage over Trump was 10 to 15 percentage points lower than Bidens in 2020.

Preliminary data as of November 25

Orange County Voter Register

Gabrielle LaMarr LeMee and Sandhya Kambhampati LOS ANGELES TIMES

It's not a sign that Orange County has suddenly become a red county, Gould said. This is exactly what it means to be a purple county.

Michele Monda, a Republican who lives in the deep blue city of Laguna Beach, voted for Trump in 2016, 2020 and 2024 with her son and grandchildren in mind. High housing costs and a general lack of affordability have made it difficult for middle-class couples, like his son and daughter-in-law, to build their lives in many parts of California, including California County. Orange.

Who monitors them? » said Monda. They're having a hard time getting by and, quite honestly, the Democrats don't seem to care. Even though I know Trump is a billionaire, I think he understands the needs of a middle class person.

The economy and Trump's stance on immigration were the two main factors motivating her to vote for him. Although she's not always a fan of Trump's behavior, she loves his policies. It's not surprising, she said, that other Orange County residents were also swayed to her side.

I think people are tired of the Democratic Party line, tired of the economy, tired of the whole platform. The things they're adopting just aren't working, Monda said. I think Californians are waking up.

Trump's improvement in the county has sparked enthusiasm among California Republicans who have for years tried to strengthen their hold on Orange County as Democratic voter registrations increase and elections become more competitive.

For decades, Orange County was a conservative stronghold, the birthplace of former President Nixon, the birthplace of Ronald Reagan's rise to the governor's mansion and then the White House, and, for decades, a quasi synonymous with the Republican Party of California.

Over the past decade, the shift from a deep red region to a more politically and demographically diverse region has fascinated the public for years.

Orange County is a battleground, said Jon Fleischman, a Republican campaign strategist and former executive director of the California GOP.

The increase in Trump's popularity among Latinos and Asian Americans, seen nationally, could very well be at play in swing counties such as Orange County as well. Republicans in the county have for years sought to attract Latinos and Asian Americans to their party with mixed success, and Trump's performance could signal gains among those voting blocs, as well as among Black Americans. He also won back some suburban women who turned against the Republican Party during his 2016 campaign and following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn federal protection for abortion access in 2022.

Democrats relied heavily on messages about the loss of reproductive rights during this year's campaign, in television ads and at their convention when they nominated Harris. However, Stutzman argued that the argument did not resonate as much with suburban women in wealthy areas such as Orange County as Democrats hoped.

Orange County saw a larger decline in Democratic votes than Republican votes from 2020 to 2024.

Turnout in every city in the county was lower this year than in 2020.

Percentage drop in votes from 2020 to 2024

Percentage drop in votes from 2020 to 2024

Preliminary data as of November 25

Orange County Voter Register

Gabrielle LaMarr LeMee and Sandhya Kambhampati LOS ANGELES TIMES

Most American women still have access to abortion, and an overwhelming majority of them have access to abortion, he said. I just don't know if there is a connection, a real existential threat that their rights would be eroded even more than they have been.

Although Harris won the majority of votes in deep California, Trump was on track to win Butte, Stanislaus, Fresno, Inyo, San Bernardino and Riverside counties, all areas Biden won in 2020. Trump also won land in Silicon Valley and Los Angeles. Angeles County compared to 2016 and 2020.

For Trump to win Orange County, he had to make inroads with minority voters, and he did so through issues that mattered to them and the struggles they face, Corless said.

Democrats' ability to register voters in Orange County has also slowed.

Between October 2022 and October 2024, the Orange County Democratic Party gained just over 3,100 voters. At the same time, the Republican Party's membership increased by 31,000 people, according to data from the California Secretary of State.

In years when GOP voter registration declined, the number of voters with no party preference increased. Many longtime Orange County Republicans, angered by Trump's outlandish speaking style and policy positions, have identified themselves as Never Trumpers. But Orange County Republicans have made a concerted effort this cycle to re-register former GOP voters and promote early voting and mail-in voting, a recognition of the breadth of Trump's opposition to such efforts which harmed the party in 2020.

When Trump was first elected, he wasn't everyone's favorite ice cream flavor, and I think you saw a lot of Republicans decide to become independents, Fleischman said. I think when people decided they agreed with Trump, they came back to the party.

The Orange County Republican Party went so far as to hold a ballot collection day on October 11, during which Republican Party offices served as designated locations for ballot drop-offs. The move, he said at the time, makes voting more accessible while maintaining election integrity at the highest level.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2024-11-28/trump-lost-orange-county-for-a-third-straight-time-but-the-gop-still-sees-good-signs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos