The fate of the regional head candidates supported by Jokowi and Prabowo in the 2024 regional elections





In the 2024 regional elections (Pilkada), President Prabowo and 7th President Joko Widodo openly support a number of pairs of regional head candidates. So, what will be their fate in the 2024 regional elections? Prabowo Subianto and Joko Widodo have given their support (endorsement) to three pairs of candidates (paslon) for governor and deputy governor. They include Ridwan Kamil-Suswono in the Jakarta gubernatorial election, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin in the Central Java gubernatorial election, and Andra Soni-Dimyati Natakusumah in the Banten gubernatorial election. Prabowo was seen promoting Andra Soni in a video uploaded on Saturday (11/23/2024). He believes that Andra Soni will perform optimally if she is elected governor of Banten. The video was uploaded to the Instagram accounts of Raffi Ahmad, daily chairman of the Gerindra Party, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, DPD Gerindra Banten and Andra Soni. Then on Monday (11/25/2024), a letter of instruction circulated from the General Chairman of the Gerindra Party, Prabowo Subianto to support Ridwan Kamil-Suswono. This was confirmed by Sufmi Dasco Ahmad. On the other hand, the 7th President Joko Widodo also gathered volunteer supporters and senior officials of political parties supporting Ridwan Kamil-Suswono. He declared his support for the RIDO couple on Monday (11/18/2024) at Kaizen Heritage, Central Jakarta. Long before that, Prabowo was seen with Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin in a video posted online on Saturday (09/11/2024). In the video, Prabowo asked Central Java residents to support the number 2 candidate pair. After that, Jokowi also campaigned to support the pair. The 2024 regional elections appear to be the arena for direct battles between Prabowo and Jokowi and the PDIP. Will the support of Prabowo Subianto and Joko Widodo make it possible to gain votes for each candidate for regional head? Ridwan Kamil-Suswono's voice in Jakarta As is known, the Ridwan Kamil-Suswono couple was promoted by Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM) Plus. Prabowo and Jokowi's support for this pair failed to gain votes for the DKI Jakarta legislative elections to last one round. According to Quick Count results, the Ridwan Kamil-Suswono pair is far behind the Pramono-Rano pair promoted by the PDIP. Here are the results quick account from several survey institutes with 100% incoming data as of Thursday (11/28/2024): Charter Policy Ridwan Kamil-Suswono: 39.25 percent

Dharma Pongrekun-Kun Wardana: 10.60 percent

Pramono Anung-Rano Karno: 50.15 percent Political indicators Ridwan Kamil-Suswono: 39.53 percent

Dharma Pongrekun-Kun Wardana: 10.61 percent

Pramono Anung-Rano Karno: 49.87 percent Indonesian Survey Institute (LSI) Ridwan Kamil-Suswono: 39.29 percent

Dharma Pongrekun-Kun Wardana: 10.61 percent

Pramono Anung-Rano Karno: 50.10 percent SMRC Ridwan Kamil-Suswono: 38.80 percent

Dharma Pongrekun-Kun Wardana: 10.17 percent

Pramono Anung-Rano Karno: 51.03 percent The voice of Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin in Central Java In the Central Java regional elections, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin was superior to the PDIP candidate for governor and vice governor, Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi (Hendi). Here are the results quick account from several survey institutes as of Wednesday (11/27/2024): Charter Policy Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi: 41.64 percent

Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin: 58.36 percent Political indicators Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi: 41.76 percent

Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin: 58.24 percent Indonesian Survey Institute (LSI) Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi: 40.62 percent

Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin: 59.38 percent SMRC Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi: 40.88 percent

Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin: 59.12 percent The voice of Andra Soni-Dimyati Natakusumah in Banten In the Banten gubernatorial elections, Andra Soni-Dimyati Natakusumah ran against Airin Rachmi Diany and Ade Sumardi who were supported by PDIP, Golkar Party, PBB, PKN, Labor Party, Ummat Party and Gelora. According to the quick count results, it can be seen that the Andra-Dimyati pair is far superior to the Airin-Ade pair. Here are the results of the quick count of several survey institutions as of Wednesday (11/27/2024) at 5:13 p.m. WIB: Charter Policy Airin Rachmi Diany-Ade Sumardi: 42.48 percent

Andra Soni-Dimyati Natakusumah: 57.52 percent Indonesian Survey Institute (LSI) Airin Rachmi Diany-Ade Sumardi: 44.79 percent

Andra Soni-Dimyati Natakusumah: 55.21 percent

