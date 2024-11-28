Mark Zuckerberg dines with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago





Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg visited Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort, further evidence of the apparent thaw in their once frosty relations.

The president-elect already enjoys a close, high-profile relationship with another tech figurehead, X owner Elon Musk.

Historically, however, there has been no such closeness between Trump and Mr Zuckerberg – with Trump banned from Facebook and Instagram after the Capitol riots, and Trump threatening Meta's boss with jail if he intervened in the 2024 presidential election.

However, it appeared recently that those strained relations were improving, culminating in Mr Zuckerberg's dinner with the president-elect at his Florida mansion.

“Mark was grateful for the invitation to join President Trump for dinner and the opportunity to meet with members of his team about the new administration,” a Meta spokesperson told the BBC.

“This is an important time for the future of American innovation,” the statement added.

Threat of prison

In August, Trump wrote in a book that Zuckerberg would spend the rest of his life in prison if he tried to interfere in the 2024 US election.

But the president-elect later softened his stance, saying in a podcast in October that it was “good” for Mr. Zuckerberg to “stay out of the election,” and thanking him for a personal phone call after making facing an assassination attempt.

There are also signs that Mr Zuckerberg is trying to be more accommodating towards the new US president.

Trump was kicked off the Meta Facebook and Instagram platforms in 2021 for what the company called his “praise of those engaged in the violence at the Capitol on January 6.”

But this suspension has since been lifted.

In August this year, Mr Zuckerberg expressed regret over removing promotion of content related to allegations about Joe Biden's son Hunter, which had been a right-wing talking point in the United States before the 2020 presidential election.

He also said he would no longer make contributions to support election infrastructure, after a $400 million ($302 million) donation in 2020 was seen by some online as a way to get around donation limits .

Mr. Zuckerberg said his donations were designed to be nonpartisan and that his goal was to be neutral in elections.

Great friends of technology

It's unclear what the two men discussed during a dinner at Trump's Florida home.

Meta has, however, faced increasing regulation in recent years, including an ongoing antitrust case brought by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in 2020.

Despite this, Mr. Zuckerberg's seemingly improved relationship with the president-elect has been totally overshadowed by Trump's closeness to Elon Musk.

Trump's close relationship with the X owner has resulted in more than $100 million (79 million) in campaign donations, as well as support from the billionaire and his superfans.

Their relationship is so close that some have dubbed Musk her “first boyfriend,” a play on the president's wife being named First Lady.

This ultimately led to the billionaire being put in charge of a new Department of Government Effectiveness (Doge), which could give him influence not only over government policy, but also over the very regulations that threaten his empire commercial.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Musk together at SpaceX satellite launch in November

