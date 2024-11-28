Mark Zuckerberg reportedly met Trump at Mar-a-Lago





Mark Zuckerberg met with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. Trump and Zuckerberg, who did not support a presidential candidate, have had a rocky relationship. Trump previously threatened to jail Zuckerberg if elected.

Mark Zuckerberg has become the latest tech CEO to meet with President-elect Donald Trump.

The Meta CEO met with Trump on Wednesday at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, the day before Thanksgiving. A Meta spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that the dinner took place. The New York Times was the first to report the meeting.

“This is an important moment for the future of American innovation. Mark was grateful for the invitation to join President Trump for dinner and the opportunity to meet with members of his team about the new administration “, the press release said.

Details of the meeting were not immediately clear. Representatives for Trump did not respond to Business Insider's requests for comment.

Zuckerberg has not endorsed any presidential candidate in the 2024 elections.

He has had a contentious relationship with Trump, who earlier this year threatened to jail the billionaire if he was elected.

Zuckerberg praised Trump's response to the July assassination attempt.

“On a personal note, seeing Donald Trump stand up after being shot in the face and pump his fist in the air with the American flag is one of the most badass things I've ever seen in my life. life,” Zuckerberg said.

After Trump won the election, Zuckerberg was among many tech and business leaders who congratulated him.

“Congratulations to President Trump on this decisive victory. We have great opportunities ahead of us as a country,” he wrote in a post on Threads the day after the election. “Looking forward to working with you and your administration.”

Trump and Zuckerberg met at least twice during the president-elect's first term, including during an unannounced meeting at the White House and at a secret dinner with billionaire Peter Thiel in October 2019, according to multiple reports.

In 2021, Trump suggested he should have banned Facebook while in office, but said: “Zuckerberg kept calling me and coming to dinner at the White House to tell me how much I 'was great.'

Facebook suspended the former president's account on the platform after the Capitol insurrection on January 6, 2021. Meta reinstated Trump's accounts in 2023.

Zuckerberg isn't the only tech CEO heading to Mar-a-Lago following Trump's victory.

Billionaire Elon Musk, who played a major role in Trump's campaign, spent election night with Trump in the Florida resort and has been spending time there ever since.

Updated: November 27, 2024 This story has been updated with a statement from Meta confirming the meeting.

