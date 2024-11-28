Mexican leader Claudia Sheinbaum responds to Trump's claim that she agreed to stop immigration





Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum appeared to contradict President-elect Donald Trump's claim that the two had reached a deal to stop migration to the U.S. border.

After a phone call Wednesday, Trump posted online: She agreed to stop migration through Mexico and into the United States, effectively closing our southern border.

Sheinbaum responded quickly that she reiterated that Mexico's position was not to close borders, but to fight migration while respecting human rights.

On Monday, Trump alarmed America's trading partners by pledging, upon taking office in January, to impose across-the-board tariffs of 25% on Mexico and Canada, and 10% on China.

He said import tariffs on Mexico and Canada would only be removed once illegal immigration and drug trafficking into the United States stopped.

He said China would be subject to tariffs until it cracks down on fentanyl smuggling.

Sheinbaum vowed Wednesday to retaliate if the United States starts a trade war.

“If there were U.S. tariffs, Mexico would also increase tariffs,” she said at a news conference.

She was joined by Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who called for more regional cooperation.

“It’s a kick in the foot,” Ebrard said of Trump’s proposed tasks, which appear to violate the USMCA trade deal that Trump himself reached in 2018 during his first presidency between the United States, Mexico and Canada.

However, after a phone call with Trump, Sheinbaum initially posted on X that the two had a great conversation.

We discussed Mexico's strategy on the migration phenomenon and I shared that [migrant] caravans do not arrive at the northern border because they are handled in Mexico.

Trump then took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to offer a slightly different interpretation of what was agreed upon during their conversation.

Mexico will stop people from traveling to our southern border, effective immediately, he wrote.

Sheinbaum then returned to X to say that she had explained to him [Trump] the global strategy that Mexico has followed to combat the migration phenomenon, while respecting human rights.

We reaffirm that Mexico's position is not to close borders but to build bridges between governments and between peoples, she added.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held an emergency meeting Wednesday with 10 provincial premiers to discuss how to respond to Trump's tariff threat.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland later said the federal government and premiers had agreed to present a united front on the issue.

Signs of division emerged, however, when Alberta Premier Danielle Smith questioned whether Trudeau was the best person to negotiate with the new US president.

She told CBC: “I don't think we should underestimate the personal animosity between these two leaders.

And if he is [Trudeau] This is not the right person to have at the negotiating table, we need to make sure it’s the right person.”

Mainland Chinese authorities have yet to comment directly on Trump's promised 10% tariffs.

But an official at the Chinese embassy in Washington said no one would win a trade war.

Illegal immigration has become a defining issue in the 2024 White House race, which culminated in Trump's resounding victory this month. He campaigned on a promise to seal the border between the United States and Mexico.

After an unprecedented influx of millions of undocumented immigrants became politically toxic for Democrats, outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden introduced restrictions this election cycle that significantly reduced illegal crossings.

Under U.S. diplomatic pressure, Mexico has carried out its largest-ever crackdown on migrants, busing and flying non-Mexican migrants to the south of the country, away from the U.S. border.

This practice exhausts exhausted migrants, leaving them without funds to continue their journey.

Thousands of people have been so defeated by repeated experiences of this type of so-called internal deportation that they have voluntarily requested to be deported to their home countries.

When Trump takes office, he will inherit a situation in which fewer undocumented migrants are apprehended at the U.S. southern border than at any time in the past four years.

