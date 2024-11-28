Sino-Cambodian efforts arrest 240 Chinese suspects in anti-fraud campaign

China repatriated 240 Chinese gambling and fraud suspects arrested in Cambodia on Thursday, with some 500 others expected to be escorted back, Chinese state media said, as Beijing stepped up its years-long effort to combat Chinese organized crime in Southeast Asia.

The arrested group is the second group that China has chartered planes to repatriate from Cambodia after a first wave in April, during which more than 680 people were returned, Chinese national broadcaster CCTV reported.

As part of efforts to stem cross-border online gambling and fraud via telecommunications networks, China periodically partners with neighbors such as Cambodia, Myanmar and the Philippines to arrest Chinese suspects and bring them back to China.

This latest expulsion comes a week after China and Myanmar dismantled major telecoms fraud hubs in northern Myanmar, with more than 53,000 Chinese nationals arrested since the start of an anti-fraud campaign last year.

In September, China and Cambodia strengthened cooperation against gambling and fraud, signing agreements to strengthen law enforcement collaboration and combat Chinese organized crime in the country. Southeast Asia.

In 2019, Cambodia banned online gambling, particularly targeting Chinese-led operations that had sprung up in the southern coastal town of Sihanoukville.

“Public security authorities will continue to deepen law enforcement cooperation with relevant countries and regions, carry out targeted enforcement measures, resolutely dismantle casinos and fraud centers involving Chinese nationals, and to firmly reduce the high incidence of these crimes,” CCTV said.

China repatriated thousands of suspects as part of its covert global operation “Operation Fox Hunt” launched a decade ago to combat corruption and economic crimes and has since recovered billions of dollars in assets, said CCTV.