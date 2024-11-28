Sino-Cambodian efforts arrest 240 Chinese suspects in anti-fraud campaign

BEIJING
China repatriated 240 Chinese gambling and fraud suspects arrested in Cambodia on Thursday, with some 500 others expected to be escorted back, Chinese state media said, as Beijing stepped up its years-long effort to combat Chinese organized crime in Southeast Asia.
The arrested group is the second group that China has chartered planes to repatriate from Cambodia after a first wave in April, during which more than 680 people were returned, Chinese national broadcaster CCTV reported.
As part of efforts to stem cross-border online gambling and fraud via telecommunications networks, China periodically partners with neighbors such as Cambodia, Myanmar and the Philippines to arrest Chinese suspects and bring them back to China.
This latest expulsion comes a week after China and Myanmar dismantled major telecoms fraud hubs in northern Myanmar, with more than 53,000 Chinese nationals arrested since the start of an anti-fraud campaign last year.
In September, China and Cambodia strengthened cooperation against gambling and fraud, signing agreements to strengthen law enforcement collaboration and combat Chinese organized crime in the country. Southeast Asia.
In 2019, Cambodia banned online gambling, particularly targeting Chinese-led operations that had sprung up in the southern coastal town of Sihanoukville.
“Public security authorities will continue to deepen law enforcement cooperation with relevant countries and regions, carry out targeted enforcement measures, resolutely dismantle casinos and fraud centers involving Chinese nationals, and to firmly reduce the high incidence of these crimes,” CCTV said.
China repatriated thousands of suspects as part of its covert global operation “Operation Fox Hunt” launched a decade ago to combat corruption and economic crimes and has since recovered billions of dollars in assets, said CCTV.
|
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/china-cambodia-effort-nets-240-chinese-suspects-in-anti-fraud-campaign/7879952.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Related