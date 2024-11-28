Donald Trump describes wonderful conversation with Mexican leader





US President-elect Donald Trump says he had a wonderful conversation with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, in an apparent easing of tensions raised this week over tariffs.

The call between the leaders was the first since Trump announced Monday that he would impose a 25% tariff on all imports from Mexico on his first day in office. He accuses the Latin American country of being responsible for the flow of drugs and migrants to the northern United States.

In a relatively harsh response Tuesday, Sheinbaum raised the possibility of retaliation and said a trade war would lead to unemployment and inflation in both countries.

But after Wednesday's phone call, both leaders described the conversation in positive terms. Trump said on Truth Social, his social media platform, that it was a very productive conversation and thanked Mexico for the promised efforts.

Mexico is one of the countries most vulnerable to Trump's threats to impose tariffs because it sends 80% of its exports to its northern neighbor.

The two countries' shared 2,000-mile border has been a source of constant tension due to the flow of drugs and migrants north and weapons south.

Trump and Sheinbaum differ, however, on how they presented what Mexico has promised to do to stop migrants from arriving at the U.S. southern border.

Trump indicated that Sheinbaum would stop migration through Mexico, effectively closing the southern border.

Sheinbaum said she had explained her country's efforts to deal with migrants and that her position would not be to close borders but to build bridges.

The previous Mexican administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador managed to ward off Trump's previous tariff threats by beefing up security forces to stop migration and agreeing to take back third-country migrants awaiting immigration applications. asylum. Mexico now holds a record number of migrants.

Analysts question whether Sheinbaum, Mexico's first female leader who took office in October, will be able to replicate López Obrador's strategy.

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the updated version of the North American Free Trade Agreement signed during Trump's first term, deepened economic integration in many sectors.

Republicans have suggested designating Mexico's powerful drug cartels as terrorist organizations, opening the door to U.S. military intervention. Trump also regularly mentioned Chinese investment in Mexico as an issue during his election campaign.

