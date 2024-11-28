Donald Trump once threatened to jail Mark Zuckerberg, but last night they had a Thanksgiving Eve dinner together.





Donald Trump threatened to send Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to life in prison if he interfered in the election just a few months ago. But this Thanksgiving, the composure seems to be water under the bridge.

In fact, the president-elect and the Big Tech entrepreneur enjoyed a pre-Thanksgiving dinner in Florida this week.

The meeting between the two men on Wednesday evening was first reported by the New York Times, but has since been confirmed by Meta.

The duo and their teams sat down at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, with Meta telling the New York Times: “This is an important time for the future of American innovation.”

Mark was grateful for the invitation to join President Trump for dinner and the opportunity to meet with members of his team about the new administration.

Meta did not immediately respond to Fortune's request for comment.

Of course, Zuckerberg isn't the only billionaire guest welcomed to Mar-a-Lago. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is becoming a regular.

The relationship between Musk and Trump has become increasingly close since the former supported the latter in the presidential election and invested hundreds of millions of dollars in his campaign.

In turn, the Republican politician changed his rhetoric on electric vehicles and created a Department of Government Effectiveness, which Musk, alongside Viviek Ramaswamay, will lead.

Trumps previous prison threat against Zuckerberg

In contrast, relations between Trump and Zuckerberg have been considerably less warm.

In Augustand, Trump threatened Zuckerberg with life in prison if he was perceived to interfere in the 2024 election.

In his book Save America, Trump wrote that Zuckerberg would bring his very nice wife to dinners, be as nice as anyone could be, while still plotting to plant shameful lock boxes in a veritable PLOT AGAINST THE PRESIDENT.

The mention of Lock Boxes appears to refer to a $420 million donation Zuckerberg made to fund election infrastructure in 2020.

At the time, critics, including then-President Trump, made baseless claims that the funds were being used to elect then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Indeed, a UCLA study released in May found that billionaire funds, dubbed Zuckerbucks by critics, did not substantially improve the performance of Democratic candidates.

In August, Zuckerberg offered additional clarification.

In an open letter to Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, Zuckerberg said the contributions were designed to be nonpartisan and were spread across a number of urban and rural communities.

We are watching him closely, Trump added in the book, and if he does something illegal this time, he will spend the rest of his life in prison, just like others who cheated during the 2024 presidential election.

Trump had already said the same thing in July.

Writing on his social media platform Truth Social, the Republican candidate said: All I can say is that if I am elected president, we will prosecute election fraudsters at levels never seen before, and they will be sent to prison for long periods. We already know who you are. DON'T DO IT ! ZUCKERBUCKS, be careful!

Zuckerberg and the 2024 elections

The $202 billion founder of Meta has kept his cards close to his chest this election cycle, endorsing neither Trump nor Harris.

He did, however, praise Trump's response to an assassination attempt at one of his rallies in July.

Zuckerberg told Bloomberg's Emily Chang later that month: “On some level, as an American, it's hard not to be moved by this spirit and this fight. And I think that's why a lot of people like this guy.

The entrepreneur then congratulated the president-elect on his successful campaign to win the White House, writing on his Threads app: Congratulations to President Trump on his decisive victory. We have great opportunities ahead of us as a country. Looking forward to working with you and your administration.

