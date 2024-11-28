Is it true that the Jokowi effect influences the decline of the PDIP in Solo Raya?





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – Influence Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) It is said to begin to weaken after the 2024 presidential election. Pairs of candidates (paslon) promoted by the PDIP in Election of regional head (Pilkada) 2024 has a fairly calm electoral base. This is different from pairs of candidates who received support from former President Joko Widodo, such as the Solo Respati Ardi-Astrid Widayani candidates. According to the vote count results released by Solo City Bawaslu, the two won a landslide victory in five sub-districts. Report from Espos, during the actual counting process at the Bawaslu office until 20.21 WIB with a total of votes received from 848 polling stations (TPS) or 99.07% of the total 856 TPS, the candidate pair number 1 , Teguh Prakosa-Bambang Gage Nugroho, obtained 120,174 votes (39.48%). The Respati-Astrid pair was superior in all subdistricts, with Banjarsari bringing the most votes. Of the 157,789 valid votes with a turnout of 38.10%, Respati-Astrid received 96,519 votes (60.92%), while Teguh-Bambang received 61,915 votes (39.08%). However, the influence of the PDIP has not completely faded in other regions, for example in Karanganyar. Based on the results released by the PDIP Karanganyar DPC, the Rober-Christianto-Adhe Eliana pair managed to beat Ilyas Akbar Almadani-Tri Haryadi. The duo of PDIP candidates obtained a total of 59.71% of the votes, beating their opponent who obtained 40.29%. Then in Klaten, the Hamenang Wajar Ismoyo-Benny Indra Ardhianto pair managed to beat their two opponents. Hamenang-Benny received a total of 53.92 percent of the votes based on the quick count results released by the Klaten Regency Government, with data of 56.86 percent. In Sragen, the PDIP couple Untung Wibowo Sukowati-Suwardi also managed to win with a total of 56.66% of the votes. This pair of candidates beat Sigit Pamungkas-Suroto who obtained 43.34% based on data uploaded by Diskominfo Sragen. Although it has not completely disappeared, UNS solo political psychologist Moh Abdul Hakim said the PDIP's influence has begun to weaken. He said political influence is now starting to shift from PDIP to Joko Widodo or Jokowi. According to him, this is due to Javanese beliefs. Psychologically, the Javanese still dream of leaders close to the common people and endowed with paternal qualities. “The Javanese always love leaders who have fatherly qualities,” he said on Wednesday (11/27), as quoted by Espos. During the last ten years of Jokowi's presidency, Javanese society showed that he was a close and popular figure. This Jokowi effect has succeeded in capturing the hearts of the public and influencing the pairs of candidates who are close to him and who receive his support. “Currently, it must be recognized that Central Java is no longer an enclosure, it is no longer as haunted as before,” Hakim said.

