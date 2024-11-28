China investigates senior officers' discipline violations





Chinese leader Xi Jinping took his purge of the People's Liberation Army to the highest levels as Beijing announced an investigation into one of the five officers who hold the highest command of the armed forces of the country. Miao Hua, a member of the Central Military Commission and head of its political work department, has been suspended from duty amid an investigation into serious discipline violations, the Defense Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday , Wu Qian. Serious violations of discipline usually refer to corruption and Miao is the highest-ranking military officer ensnared in Xi's latest crackdown on the armed forces, which began last year. The campaign began with a focus on corruption within the PLA's arms development and procurement department. He then targeted current and former leaders of Rocket Force, the branch responsible for conventional and nuclear missile forces, as well as then-Defense Minister Li Shangfu and his predecessor Wei Fenghe, both of whom had also previously served in Rocket Force and Procurement and Procurement. development. But Miao has worked as a political commissar for most of his career and is a Navy admiral, showing that Xi's latest campaign has broadened. The head of the PLA's political work department is higher up than the defense minister, who in the Chinese system does not exercise real power over the armed forces. Political commissars are responsible for ensuring the Communist Party's control over the PLA. Ensuring the armed forces have absolute loyalty to the party and strengthening his personal hold over them have been at the heart of Xi's decade-long effort to reform and restructure the military. Miao worked alongside Xi for many years when Xi was deputy provincial party secretary in Fujian. He was then promoted quickly after Xi became the party's top leader in 2012. During Xi's first major crackdown on corruption in the military, which led to the ouster of a vice president of the CMC at the time and his predecessor, Miao was transferred from the army to become the political commissar of the Navy, an unusual move within the PLA. Beijing's announcement of an investigation into Miao comes after the Financial Times reported that Defense Minister Dong Jun was being investigated for corruption. At the Defense Ministry's monthly press conference on Thursday, Wu called the reports pure fabrication and said China was highly unhappy with such defamatory behavior, according to news agencies. Wu's comments on the FT report were not included in a transcript of the press conference on the Defense Ministry's website Thursday evening. Wu also lashed out at the United States, accusing Washington of making baseless accusations against China over Beijing's actions in the South China Sea and its aid to Russia in the Ukraine war, and of violating the interests fundamentals of China. Wu suggested that these were the reasons why Dong refused to meet with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at a regional forum in Laos last week. On Wednesday, Chinese state media quoted Wu as saying that U.S. arms sales to Taiwan and its military cooperation with the Philippines were the reasons for his snub. The PLA's Southern Theater Command, responsible for the South China Sea, announced Thursday afternoon that it had begun combat readiness patrols around Scarborough Shoal, a reef located inside the area. exclusive economy of the Philippines.

