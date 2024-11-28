Trump and Mexican president say they had a good decision but no sign of backtracking on their tariff commitment





CNN-

President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday he had a productive conversation with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, their first meeting since Trump announced tariffs against the United States' southern neighbor.

I just had a wonderful conversation with the new president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo. She agreed to end migration through Mexico and into the United States, effectively closing our southern border. We also discussed what can be done to stop the massive influx of drugs into the United States, as well as American consumption of these drugs. It was a very productive conversation! Trump posted on Truth Social.

The call comes after Trump promised to impose 25% tariffs on all products from Mexico and Canada. In his comments Wednesday, Trump did not say whether he would follow through on that commitment or whether anything Sheinbaum said addressed his concerns.

Sheinbaum said Wednesday that she had a great conversation, although she framed the content of the conversation with Trump differently and did not immediately lay out new policies aimed at avoiding tariffs, instead focusing on strategy Mexico's existing system to address the migration crisis.

In an article on

During our conversation with President Trump, I explained to him the comprehensive strategy that Mexico has followed to combat the migration phenomenon, while respecting human rights, Sheinbaum said. Thanks to this, migrants and caravans are assisted before their arrival at the border. We reaffirm that Mexico's position is not to close borders but to build bridges between governments and between peoples.

Trump on Monday promised massive tariff hikes on goods from Mexico, Canada and China on his first day in office. The move, Trump said, will be retaliation for illegal immigration, crime and drugs crossing the border.

On January 20, as one of my many first executive orders, I will sign all necessary documents to impose a 25% tariff on ALL products entering the United States and its ridiculous open borders on Mexico and Canada , Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. . This tariff will remain in effect until drugs, especially Fentanyl, and all illegal aliens stop this invasion of our country!

Sheinbaum wasn't the only executive to reach out to Trump following his pledge on tariffs.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Trump shortly after his social media post on Monday, an official in the prime minister's office said. The brief call focused on border security and trade, a senior Canadian government source told CNN. They called the call productive and said Trudeau and Trump promised to stay in touch in the coming days.

In response to Trump's announcement, Chinese embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said his country was in communication with the United States about counternarcotics operations and that the idea that China would knowingly allow fentanyl precursors into the United States was completely contrary to fact and reality.

Regarding the issue of US tariffs on China, China believes that China-US economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial in nature. No one will win a trade war or a tariff war, Liu said in a statement to CNN.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

CNN's Sol Amaya, David Goldman and Paula Newton contributed to this report.

