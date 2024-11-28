Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi face terrorism charges after Islamabad protests | Imran Khan News





Islamabad, Pakistan The Pakistani government has filed a series of charges, including one related to terrorism, against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his wife, Bushra Bibi, and hundreds of members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party ) after protests in Islamabad this week.

Khan, Bibi and others have been accused of terrorism, violations of a law that restricts protests in the capital, attacks on police, kidnappings, interference in government affairs and contempt of court. Article 144, which prohibits gatherings of more than four people.

Authorities have already arrested nearly 1,000 workers from Khan's PTI party who traveled to Islamabad on Sunday to participate in the sit-in in response to their leaders' latest call to protest against the government.

Khan, the founder of the PTI, has been imprisoned since August 2023 and faces dozens of criminal cases. Bibi was also imprisoned for nine months this year before being released in October.

The demonstrators, who managed to reach the center of Islamabad despite roadblocks set up by the government across the country, notably demanded the release of Khan. Bibi led the protest alongside Ali Amin Gandapur, the PTI chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

When protesters reached the planned sit-in site on Tuesday afternoon, paramilitary forces reportedly opened fire to disperse the crowd.

Later that evening, law enforcement launched a two-hour operation to clear the area. Bibi and Gandapur left for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the same night.

On Wednesday morning, the PTI issued a statement announcing the suspension of the sit-in for the time being and said at least eight of its supporters had been killed by authorities.

On Thursday, however, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal categorically rejected the claim that law enforcement agencies used live ammunition or that a PTI employee was allegedly dead.

Tarar, speaking at a press conference organized in Islamabad for foreign media, said hospital authorities confirmed that they had not received any bodies.

The health department released two statements, one from the Poly Clinic and the other from PIMS Hospital, stating that there were no dead bodies, Tarar said, responding to a question from Al Jazeera and referring to two of the largest public hospitals in Islamabad.

The number of casualties remains controversial, with PTI leaders issuing conflicting statements, putting deaths ranging from 10 to 200.

Hospital authorities refused to share details about the injured and dead, telling Al Jazeera they were prohibited from sharing information, an accusation the government denied. The government added that fake lists were circulating online.

A false list of injured and dead was published on social media, but it is incorrect. The PTI is just trying to play politics over deaths and searching for bodies here and there, Tarar told media on Thursday.

The controversy intensified when journalist Matiullah Jan, a vocal critic of the Pakistani military, was arrested.

Jan reportedly investigated the alleged deaths at the protest for his YouTube channel. A first police report against him accuses him of drug trafficking, terrorism and attacks against police officers.

The government, led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN), came to power in February after the PTI refused to form a government despite its candidates winning the largest number of seats in the National Assembly ( 93). The party alleged that the military rigged the elections to undermine its mandate.

The PMLN subsequently formed a coalition government, but faced fierce resistance from the PTI, which staged four major protests in as many months, demanding Khan's release and challenging the credibility of the election results.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/11/28/imran-khan-bushra-bibi-face-terrorism-charges-after-islamabad-protests The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos