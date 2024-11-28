Candidates backed by Jokowi and KIM Plus dominate elections in major provinces | INITIATED





The results of the rapid vote counting method in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections by a number of survey institutes show the dominance of candidates in major provinces who won the support of former President Joko Jokowi Widodo and of the Onward Indonesia Plus (KIM Plus) Coalition. . Candidates backed by Jokowi and KIM Plus won West Java, East Java, Central Java and North Sumatra respectively, the country's top four provinces in terms of population. The four provinces were also the biggest contributors to Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka's victory in the February 14, 2024 presidential election. In West Java, the Dedi Mulyadi-Erwan Setiawan couple leads the provisional results of the 2024 West Java legislative elections, obtaining more than 60 percent of the votes based on quick counts from Litbang Kompas and Indikator Indonesia. In East Java: the Khofifah Indar Parawansa-Emil Dardak pair outperforms two other competitors, Luluk Nur Hamidah-Lukmanul Hakim and Tri Rismaharini-Zahrul Azhar Asumta. In Central Java: the Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin couple leads with around 59 percent of the votes, against the rival couple Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi with 41 percent. In North Sumatra, Bobby Nasution, Jokowi's son-in-law who teams up with Surya, leads with around 63 percent against rival duo Edy Rahmayadi-Hasan Basri Sagala, who gets the remaining 37 percent. Only in Jakarta, however, does the Ridwan Kamil-Suswono couple, supported by both Joko Widodo and the KIM Plus, lag behind the rival Pramono Anung-Rano Karno couple, supported by the Democratic Party Indonesian struggle (PDI-P). ) and non-legislative Hanura Party. This considerable success reflects the strength of Jokowi's support in various regions, particularly through the combination of Jokowi's relatively still high popularity and the strategy of rallying support from the KIM Plus grand coalition. A contrasting result in Jakarta, where the Pramono-Rano couple comes out on top with around 50 percent of the votes in most polls. However, uncertainty remains as the narrow margin could open the possibility of a runoff, as Jakarta's electoral law requires a minimum of 51 percent for a pair of candidates to win a single-round election. The tight contest in Jakarta illustrates how voter preferences in the capital are more dynamic and influenced by the candidate's personality and changing political sentiment. Determineant: Figure, nnot partsy A researcher at the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), Lili Romli, said that in regional elections, candidates are more decisive than party affiliation or ideology. Support from influential figures, such as Jokowi, has a big impact, especially when the candidate is able to rely on a strong mass base, Lili Romli said. Indonesian Economic Post on Thursday November 28, 2024. However, there are also other variables that influence the results, such as the performance of the incumbent and the support of non-governmental but influential organizations such as the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU). The defeat of Edy Rahmayadi in North Sumatra, for example, reflects public discontent with his governorship. Meanwhile, being a NU representation was key to Ahmad Lutfi-Taj Yasin's victory in Central Java. The 2024 simultaneous regional elections show the dominance of Jokowi and KIM Plus-backed candidates in major and strategic regions, but also highlight the political dynamics in Jakarta that are different from other regions. Factors related to the number of candidates, performance and consolidation strategies are the keys to success in this regional political competition. The regional elections also confirm that a strong mass base and the support of influential figures remain important elements in winning the hearts and support of voters.

