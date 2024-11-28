Mexico rescinds Donald Trump's claim that he agreed to 'effectively' close the border





Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo appeared to downplay President-elect Donald Trump's claim that she had agreed to “effectively” close the country's border with the United States.

Sheinbaum Pardo “agreed to stop migration through Mexico and into the United States, thereby closing our southern border,” Trump wrote Wednesday on his Truth Social platform.

In another post, he added that Mexico “will stop people from traveling to our southern border, effective immediately. THIS IS A LONG PATH TO STOP THE ILLEGAL INVASION OF THE UNITED STATES. Thank you!!! “

But Sheinbaum Pardo said on social media that Mexico was already taking steps to stop migrants from entering the United States and had no interest in closing its borders.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum attends a military parade in Mexico City, November 20, 2024. She responded to President-elect Donald Trump's assertion that Mexico was “effectively closing our southern border.” Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum attends a military parade in Mexico City, November 20, 2024. She responded to President-elect Donald Trump's assertion that Mexico was “effectively closing our southern border.” Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images

Newsweek has contacted spokespeople for Trump and Sheinbaum Pardo for comment via email.

Trump and the Mexican leader spoke after the president-elect threatened to impose drastic new tariffs on Canada and Mexico as part of his efforts to combat illegal immigration and drugs.

Sheinbaum Pardo wrote on social media Wednesday that she had a “great conversation” with Trump.

“We discussed Mexico's migration strategy and I told him that the caravans weren't reaching the northern border because Mexico was taking care of that,” she wrote on X.

“We also talked about strengthening cooperation on security issues, within the framework of our sovereignty, and the campaign we are leading in the country to prevent the consumption of fentanyl,” she said.

In another article, Sheinbaum Pardo stated that she “explained to [Trump] the global strategy that Mexico has followed to combat the migration phenomenon, while respecting human rights. Thanks to this, migrants and caravans are assisted before they reach the border.”

She added: “We reaffirm that Mexico's position is not to close borders but to build bridges between governments and between peoples. »

Trump announced Monday that he would impose a 25% tax on all products entering the country from Canada and Mexico, which would be one of his first executive orders when he takes office in January. The tariffs will remain in place, he said, “until drugs, especially Fentanyl, and all illegal aliens stop this invasion of our country!” »

Although Trump said Mexico was “effectively closing our southern border,” he did not clarify the status of the proposed tariffs.

Trump denounced the flow of fentanyl and migrants entering the United States illegally when announcing his plan, even though the number of border crossings has declined significantly over the past year. Arrivals at the U.S.-Mexico border have fallen 40% from a record high in December 2023, according to the Associated Press.

Trump also said Wednesday that he was planning a large-scale ad campaign to explain “how bad fentanyl is for people” so people would know “how bad this drug really is.”

