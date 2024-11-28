Top Chinese military official Miao Hua under investigation, Defense Ministry says

China said on Thursday that a senior military official had been suspended and was being investigated for “serious disciplinary violations”, and denied reports that Defense Minister Dong Jun would be subject to of a corruption investigation.

The suspended officer, Admiral Miao Hua, served in the Central Military Commission, China's highest military command body, and was stationed in coastal Fujian province when President Xi Jinping worked there as a local official, according to his official biography.

Miao, 69, who began his career in the military, is the military's top political officer given his role in the six-person commission headed by Xi.

A Defense Ministry spokesman, Wu Qian, who spoke to reporters at a monthly news conference in Beijing, provided no further details.

China's military has undergone a sweeping anti-corruption purge since last year, with at least nine People's Liberation Army generals and a handful of defense industry executives excluded from the national legislature.

Wu said media reports that Dong had been sidelined from an investigation were a “pure fabrication” spread by evil-motivated rumor mongers.

The Financial Times reported this week that Dong was under investigation as part of a broad anti-corruption probe, citing current and former US officials.

Two U.S. officials told Reuters they believed Dong was under investigation for corruption. Another called for caution about this conclusion.

Dong refused last week to meet with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at a meeting of defense ministers in Laos, citing US actions in Taiwan, a decision the Pentagon chief said on Wednesday was regrettable.

Asked about the decision not to meet with Austin, Wu cited Dong by name, saying the United States had “seriously undermined regional peace and stability.”

Dong was appointed defense minister in December 2023, replacing Li Shangfu, who was dismissed after seven months.

Li and his predecessor, Wei Fenghe, were expelled from the Communist Party in June for “serious discipline violations,” a euphemism for corruption.

Many of those ousted earlier belonged to the Rocket Force – an elite branch of the PLA that oversees its most advanced conventional and nuclear missiles.

Analysts said at the time that exposing deep-rooted corruption could take time and potentially slow Xi's long-standing military modernization plans.

Diplomats and analysts are closely monitoring any signs that the campaign could hamper the PLA's ongoing military operations, commands and diplomacy.

James Char, a China security expert, said Thursday that Miao was an “acolyte” of Xi.

“Clearly, Xi Jinping's reliance on yet another uniformed subordinate of his was misplaced,” said Char, of the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore.

“If Miao Hua is ultimately found guilty, the CMC chairman himself probably has not appreciated the extent of corruption within China's military elites.”

The latest Pentagon report on the Chinese military, released in October 2023, indicates that Miao “may have ties” to Xi from his time in Fujian.