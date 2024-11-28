Connect with us

Politics

Top Chinese military official Miao Hua under investigation, Defense Ministry says

Top Chinese military official Miao Hua under investigation, Defense Ministry says

 


BEIJING

China said on Thursday that a senior military official had been suspended and was being investigated for “serious disciplinary violations”, and denied reports that Defense Minister Dong Jun would be subject to of a corruption investigation.

The suspended officer, Admiral Miao Hua, served in the Central Military Commission, China's highest military command body, and was stationed in coastal Fujian province when President Xi Jinping worked there as a local official, according to his official biography.

Miao, 69, who began his career in the military, is the military's top political officer given his role in the six-person commission headed by Xi.

A Defense Ministry spokesman, Wu Qian, who spoke to reporters at a monthly news conference in Beijing, provided no further details.

China's military has undergone a sweeping anti-corruption purge since last year, with at least nine People's Liberation Army generals and a handful of defense industry executives excluded from the national legislature.

Wu said media reports that Dong had been sidelined from an investigation were a “pure fabrication” spread by evil-motivated rumor mongers.

The Financial Times reported this week that Dong was under investigation as part of a broad anti-corruption probe, citing current and former US officials.

Two U.S. officials told Reuters they believed Dong was under investigation for corruption. Another called for caution about this conclusion.

Dong refused last week to meet with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at a meeting of defense ministers in Laos, citing US actions in Taiwan, a decision the Pentagon chief said on Wednesday was regrettable.

Asked about the decision not to meet with Austin, Wu cited Dong by name, saying the United States had “seriously undermined regional peace and stability.”

Dong was appointed defense minister in December 2023, replacing Li Shangfu, who was dismissed after seven months.

Li and his predecessor, Wei Fenghe, were expelled from the Communist Party in June for “serious discipline violations,” a euphemism for corruption.

Many of those ousted earlier belonged to the Rocket Force – an elite branch of the PLA that oversees its most advanced conventional and nuclear missiles.

Analysts said at the time that exposing deep-rooted corruption could take time and potentially slow Xi's long-standing military modernization plans.

Diplomats and analysts are closely monitoring any signs that the campaign could hamper the PLA's ongoing military operations, commands and diplomacy.

James Char, a China security expert, said Thursday that Miao was an “acolyte” of Xi.

“Clearly, Xi Jinping's reliance on yet another uniformed subordinate of his was misplaced,” said Char, of the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore.

“If Miao Hua is ultimately found guilty, the CMC chairman himself probably has not appreciated the extent of corruption within China's military elites.”

The latest Pentagon report on the Chinese military, released in October 2023, indicates that Miao “may have ties” to Xi from his time in Fujian.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/senior-chinese-military-official-miao-hua-under-investigation-defense-ministry-says/7880046.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: