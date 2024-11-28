Imran Khan and his wife face terrorism charges amid deadly protests in Pakistan





The unrest coincided with a surge in sectarian violence in Kurram district, where eight more people were killed on Thursday following deadly clashes earlier this month.

Pakistani police have filed multiple charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and others for inciting violence during protests that left six people dead and scores injured, officials said Thursday.

The protests have been fueled by ongoing anger over Khan's imprisonment since August 2023, which his supporters claim is politically motivated. The former prime minister has more than 150 legal cases against him.

Bibi, who is out on bail in a corruption case, led thousands of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khans supporters to Islamabad, demanding his release.

The rally turned violent, with clashes resulting in the deaths of four security forces and two protesters.

Islamabad police accused Khan's supporters of ramming security forces with a vehicle, and nearly 1,000 protesters have been arrested since Sunday.

Authorities have now charged Khan, Bibi and others under anti-terrorism laws for inciting attacks on security forces and disturbing public order.

Pakistan's Minister of Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal, said the protesters were armed and the rallies were not peaceful. He denied claims by Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, that police used live ammunition and killed several protesters.

The protests follow a series of sectarian clashes in Kurram district earlier this month that killed 42 Shiites, triggering violent reprisals that left dozens more dead.

Eight more people were killed in further sectarian violence in Kurram on Thursday, police said.

In another incident, journalist Matiullah Jan was charged with terrorism after being accused of refusing to stop at a checkpoint, snatching a police officer's gun and being drunk .

Jan, currently in police custody, denies the allegations and his family says he was kidnapped before being charged.

The ongoing political instability has had an impact on Pakistan's economy, with the country's stock market losing more than $1.7 billion (1.6 billion) on Tuesday. However, it rebounded on Thursday, exceeding 100,000 points for the first time. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the rebound was a sign of an improving economy.

