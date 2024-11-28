Amit Shah and Ajit Doval to RAW chief to accompany PM; know the full schedule





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to pay a three-day visit to Odisha from November 29 to December 1. After attending the swearing-in ceremony of CM Mohan Majhi and launch the Subhadra Yojanathis will be Prime Minister Modi's third visit after the huge victory in General elections 2024. This time the Prime Minister is coming Odisha attend the three-day Director General of Police (DGP) conference in Bhubaneshwar from November 29 to December 1. Special security arrangements will be made for PM Modi And Amit Shah. The entire city has been put on alert and places where PM Modi is expected to join a program have been declared a 'no-fly zone'. In addition, 38 police sections, five CRPF companies and as many BSF companies have been deployed. PM Modi's 3-day Odisha visit schedule According to the route, PM Modi is scheduled to take off from Delhi Airport (TA) on November 29 at 2:15 p.m. and land at Bhubaneswar Airport at 4:20 p.m. Subsequently, he will leave Bhubaneswar Airport at 4:25 p.m. by road to the program location and arrival at 4:30 p.m. He is expected to attend a felicitation program which will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. From there, he will leave around 5:05 pm and arrive at the Raj Bhavan around 5:15 pm, leave again around 6:20 pm and arrive at the BJD headquarters at 6:30 pm. He is expected to hold meetings at the BJP headquarters. He will then leave the BJP headquarters around 8:35 p.m. and arrive at Raj Bhavan at 8:45 p.m. where he is expected to have an overnight halt. The next, i.e. November 30, the Prime Minister will leave Raj Bhavan at around 8:20 a.m. and arrive at the Lok Seva Bhawan Convention Center at 8:25 a.m. where he will attend the DGsP/IGsP conference at 8 a.m. 30 to 8 p.m. From there it will depart around 8:05 p.m. and arrive at Raj Bhavan at 8:10 p.m. for night halt. On the third day i.e. December 1, he will depart from Raj Bhavan at around 8:15 a.m. and arrive at Lok Seva Bhawan Convention Center at 8:20 a.m. where he will attend the conference from 8:25 a.m. to 4 p.m. 30. Later, he is expected to leave the Lok Seva Bhawan at 4:35 p.m. and leave directly for Bhubaneswar Airport. DGP Conference: Know who will accompany PM Modi PM Modi is most likely accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval for the three-day conference. Besides, senior officers of the Intelligence Bureau, DGPs of all states, DGs of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), chiefs of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), The National Security Guard (NSG) and Special Protection Group (SPG) will attend the meeting. conference. The three-day event will primarily focus on assessing the performance of states in handling law and order situations and finding ways to deal with emerging challenges for security and law enforcement agencies in the country. Several issues such as internal security, left-wing extremism, terrorism and counter-terrorism, cybercrime and challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI) tools will also be discussed at the DGP conference.

