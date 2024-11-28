Herman Deru reports to Jokowi after winning quick count in South Sumatra gubernatorial election





TEMPO.CO, Palembang – The number 1 candidate for governor of South Sumatra (Sumsel), Herman Deru, reported his victory based on the results of the quick count to the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. Based on quick account according to the Indonesian Survey Institute (LSI), Herman, who was accompanied by Cik Ujang in the South Sumatra gubernatorial election, won 73.57 percent. Meanwhile, the Eddy Santana Putra-Riezky Aprilia (ERA) duo received only 14.30 percent of the votes. The Mawardi Yahya-Anita Noeringhati (Matahati) duo follows with 12.13 percent of the votes.

The incumbent South Sumatra gubernatorial candidate contacted Jokowi by telephone while at his winning post on Jalan Taman Kenten, Ilir Timur II, Palembang City, Wednesday evening, November 27, 2024. This was revealed in a video uploaded to the Instagram account @apokabarpalembang handle.

“Where are you, sir? Oh, in Solo. I just wanted to call Mr. Syarif, I want to report that the data has been entered 100 percent, sir. Thank you very much for your advice, sir, sir,” said Herman Deru, laughing.

Herman Deru said he had also been contacted previously by Kaesang Pangarep, general chairman of the Indonesian Solidarity Party or PSI and the youngest child of Jokowi and Iriana. “Yes, Mas Kaesang also called earlier, thank you sir,” Deru said.

Previously, Herman Deru visited Jokowi's residence on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Herman was observed arriving at Jokowi's residence without being accompanied by his deputy candidate, Cik Ujang. The meeting between Herman and Jokowi lasted about an hour behind closed doors.

After the meeting ended, Jokowi escorted Herman from inside the house to the front door. However, Jokowi did not provide a statement regarding their meeting to the media team covering Herman's arrival.

Meanwhile, Herman said that during the meeting he received prayers from Jokowi that the South Sumatra gubernatorial election would be held safely and smoothly.

Herman Deru, associated with Cik Ujang, is running in the South Sumatra gubernatorial election in 2024, supported by a coalition of political parties, namely NasDem, PKS and Democrat, and supported by non-parliamentary parties PBB , PSI and Perindo. He also admitted that during the meeting he received instructions from Jokowi before his fight in the South Sumatra gubernatorial election.

“God willing, we will win. Never change your attitude. “Don’t overdo it, don’t change the conditions that are already good, that’s his (Jokowi) contribution,” he said.

Responding to Jokowi's instructions, he said he would be consistent and consistent. Especially regarding the structure and connectivity with neighborhoods/cities and the center.

“What is clear is that I am consistent and consistent with Mr. Jokowi's directions, namely structure, connectivity. “We will all try to move to the district/city level,” he said. -he declared.

In the South Sumatra regional elections, Herman-Cik Ujang faced two other candidate pairs or candidate pairs, namely Eddy Santana Putra-Riezky Aprilia (ERA) with serial number 2 and Mawardi Yahya-RA Anita Noeringhati (Matahati ) with serial number 3. Editor's Pick: Herman Deru-Cik Ujang wins 73 percent in South Sumatra gubernatorial election

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/politik/herman-deru-lapor-ke-jokowi-usai-unggul-dalam-hitung-cepat-pilgub-sumsel-1174615 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos