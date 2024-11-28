Biden's new Gaza ceasefire move is long overdue, but important: Turkish President Erdogan





ISTANBUL The American president's new initiative in favor of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip comes late but remains important, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday. “President (Joe) Biden’s announcement of a new ceasefire initiative in Gaza is a long-awaited but nonetheless important step,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a joint press conference in the capital Ankara alongside the visiting Sultan of Oman. , Haitham bin Tariq Al Said. “Regional and global peace cannot be achieved without an urgent, just and lasting ceasefire in Gaza,” declared President Erdogan, the day after the entry into force of a truce between Lebanon and Israel after months of cross-border fighting. “Since the very beginning of these conflicts, we have repeatedly expressed our willingness to do whatever is necessary, whether through mediation or as guarantors, to achieve a lasting ceasefire. “Today, we remain firm in the same position. We will not hesitate to do whatever is necessary to establish calm and peace in Gaza,” he added. Biden said Tuesday the United States would make “another push” with Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Israel and others to reach a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal in Gaza. Israel has killed more than 44,000 people in Gaza since the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023. Erdogan said Turkey attaches “great importance” to consultations and cooperation with Oman on these issues, adding: “We stressed the need for the Muslim world to engage in more concrete and comprehensive cooperation in response to Israel's massacres in Palestine and its attacks which threaten the region. security.” Ties between Oman and Turkey Erdogan said the Omani sultan's trip marks Oman's first official state visit to Türkiye at the presidential level. He said he plans to visit Oman again in the near future. Erdogan said Turkey shared “deep historical ties and brotherly ties” with Oman and that bilateral relations would continue to develop in all fields. “We aim to take our relations to “even higher heights in all areas,” he said, adding: “We look forward to giving a more institutional framework to our relations. To this end, we have considered various options, including the high-level strategic cooperation mechanism. » No fewer than 10 agreements were signed to advance our cooperation in areas such as foreign relations, economy, industry, investment, health, culture, agriculture and livestock. A joint declaration was also adopted,” the Turkish president said. He explained that Turkish companies have so far successfully completed projects worth $7 billion in Oman, and added that they also discussed how Turkish companies could contribute to the Vision Oman 2040, a long-term strategic plan to guide the development and progress of the Gulf country. “We aim to increase our economic and trade relations to $5 billion as a first step, which reflects our current potential,” Erdogan said. “From 2025, with the start of liquefied gas supplies to Oman, we will enter a new era in our cooperation in the energy sector.” The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the information offered to subscribers of the AA Information Distribution System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

