Central Java gubernatorial candidate Luthfi meets Jokowi after winning 'Quick Count' and will continue to meet Prabowo





SOLO, KOMPAS.com – Central Java (Central Java) gubernatorial candidate number 2 Ahmad Luthfi met with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo after winning Central Java regional election quick counting version or quick account a certain number of establishments. Luthfi and Jokowi met at Jokowi's private residence, Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo City, Central Java, Thursday (11/28/2024), afternoon. Luthfi admitted that this visit was a form of friendship with Jokowi. “First of all, let's maintain a friendly relationship with him, because after all, he is a role model for all of us,” Luthfi said on Thursday. Read also: R&D Kompas Central Java Regional Election 2024: Jokowi-Prabowo's support makes Luthfi-Yasin excellent The former Central Java Police Chief also plans to meet with President Prabowo Subianto. Luthfi immediately left for Jakarta to wait to meet President Prabowo. “We will also go to Pak Prabowo as general chairman of the Gerindra Party, which we will realize later. (When) to expect it,” he explained. “Yes (in Jakarta). (Meeting with Prabowo) I don't know if it's still under discussion, it's not that simple,” he continued. He said these meetings were a form of communication with a number of figures before the official announcement from the Solo General Election Commission (KPU). “These are forms of communication that we must establish when the KPU determines that there are things we can discuss,” he said. Furthermore, Luthfi did not deny that the support of Jokowi and Prabowo determined his superiority. According to him, Jokowi is a role model for many parties, including the people of Central Java. “This is not an important issue and does not concern (Jokowi's support). One (Jokowi) is a role model. The second is (Prabowo's support) (related) to the party, namely Gerinda himself- same,” Luthfi said. Luthfi also interpreted this support as a way to make central and regional governments more integrated. “For example, the integration between the central government and the regions must be achieved in order to support the future government, so it is very important and I happen to be supported by the Gerindra party, which of course makes it easier for us communication,” he said. Also read: Circulating voice recording similar to Jokowi ordering Ahmad Luthfi to be replaced by Kaesang in Central Java, is it true? Luthfi admitted that there was no special message given by Jokowi. Luthfi admitted that Jokowi was a pleasant person to exchange ideas with. “No, no, as a model there's no harm in having a little chat,” he explained. In the future, Luthfi hopes to be able to discuss it with anyone. Including other figures. Meanwhile, according to Kompas Research and Development's quick calculation, Luthfi and his running mate Taj Yasin Maimoen are ahead by 59.30 percent. Meanwhile, their rivals, namely Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi, 40.70 percent.

