Terrorism cases filed against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and Ali Amin Gandapur





Islamabad police have filed eight cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including its founder Imran Khan, along with thousands of party activists, in connection with protests in D-Chowk area , in the capital.

The FIRs name PTI founder Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, party leaders Ali Amin Gandapur, Salman Akram Raja, Sheikh Waqas Akram and several local leaders, along with thousands of unidentified people.

According to Express News, the charges against PTI leaders and their supporters include terrorism, violation of the Assemblies Act, attacks on police personnel, kidnapping, interference in government affairs and contempt of article 144, which prohibits gatherings of more than four people.

The cases were registered at various police stations in the capital including Shehzad Town, Sohala, Bani Gala, Khanna, Shams Colony, Tarnol, Noon and Nilor.

The charges reflect the severity of the unrest caused by the protests, which led to clashes with law enforcement and disruptions of public order. PTI leaders and their supporters continue to face legal difficulties as the government seeks to remedy the situation through the legal system.

PTI's 'last call' still on: CM Gandapur

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday said the PTI protest was still on, saying only party founder Imran Khan had the authority to decide when it would be called off.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the party announced a “temporary suspension” of its “do or die” protest, following a midnight crackdown by law enforcement who managed to disperse PTI workers .

Speaking at a press conference in Mansehra on Wednesday, CM Gandapur stressed that the protest, initiated by Imran, was not just a political demonstration but was part of a larger movement for the future of Pakistan.

Despite PTI's repeated claims to be a peaceful party, CM Gandapur accused the government of repressive actions against PTI supporters, including illegal detentions, violence against protesters and restrictions on freedom of assembly. He also claimed that the party had been systematically denied permission to hold peaceful rallies.

Over 900 PTI workers arrested in three days: IG Islamabad

Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Wednesday announced that a total of 954 protesters were arrested in the last three days, including 610 on Tuesday alone.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Islamabad Chief Commissioner, IGP Rizvi reported the seizure of over 200 vehicles and 39 different types of weapons, including Kalashnikovs, caliber rifles 12 and other firearms, among the demonstrators during the demonstration.

“We have video evidence showing armed protesters advancing with masks on their faces,” Rizvi said, emphasizing the seriousness of the unrest.

Furthermore, the IGP revealed that out of 71 people injured during the protests, 52 were law enforcement officers. He further explained that protesters used large fans to direct tear gas back at security forces, thus escalating the confrontation.

He stressed that all roads leading to and from Islamabad were open and routine activities continued uninterrupted. “No one will be allowed to challenge the authority of the state,” he said.

Normalcy returns to Islamabad

Life in the capital began returning to normal on Wednesday after the completion of a major operation to disperse PTI protesters, with commercial activities resuming and educational activities expected to resume tomorrow.

After a night of clashes between security forces and PTI supporters, authorities in Islamabad began clearing roads and removing barricades erected during the protest, Express News reported. “The operation has been completed successfully and normalcy is being restored,” a senior official told reporters.

