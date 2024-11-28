Amy Selman: Covid almost killed my boss, but it was the vaccine that changed my life for the worse

Amy Selman worked for Boris Johnson when he was mayor of London

Like many of you, I rolled up my sleeves for COVID-19 vaccinations as soon as they were offered in 2021.

This included the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, a development and deployment model led by scientist Dr Sarah Gilbert and Minister Nadhim Zahawi. A constructive Labor Party has supported the vaccine rollout. This British success story offered protection and hope.

After my second dose, I got sick. I was realistic: as with all new drugs, the AstraZeneca vaccine can cause side effects. Then my boyfriend noticed that I had lost my balance slightly and my speech patterns were strange. We were alarmed. While fleeing to my family in Cheshire, my father asked me why I had come down the stairs on my bottom?

“My legs don’t work,” I replied. Neighboring doctors were consulted. Everyone was afraid.

My limbs felt searing pain and spasms of paralysis, extending from the farthest points of my toes and fingertips toward my chest and heart. I spent ten months in the hospital. For around fourteen thousand British citizens, the side effects of a COVID-19 vaccination were neither swelling nor a rash. These are life-changing disabilities.

The COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 to 2023 already seems distant. Ping alert for Zoom chats. The somewhat rusty fireplaces in the garden. Leftover art supplies for homeschooling were happily shoved into a drawer when schools reopened.

For many, it will always be the present.

Those who are bereaved, those whose businesses have closed, those whose health and happiness have suffered. People from all different demographics. For me, it’s the moments from that time that stand out as relevant to my life today.

Boris Johnson, then Prime Minister, whose alarming hospitalization in April 2020 worried friends and foes alike. I worked for Boris for almost a decade when he was Mayor of London. I was worried until his July announcement of a UK obesity strategy, headline, I was too fat. This made me laugh out loud. His war against obesity had a form. Partly personal (the no-alcohol, no-biscuits but slightly irritable campaign diet), and more serious interventions on childhood obesity with Rosie Boycott.

Labor MP Andrew Gwynne, who spoke very early on about long covid, recognized by their local general practitioner.

Knowing there there were up to 1.9 million fellow sufferers.

People like me who have had a serious reaction to a vaccination. I am now partially disabled and use a wheelchair. The autoimmune disease Guillain-Barr syndrome causes invisible disabilities: chronic fatigue, continence and digestive disorders. The nerve damage in my eyes and ears is now exposed. My primary neurologist believes that I have reached the end of my natural healing.

So here is the exhausting and demoralizing situation today:

As a citizen with a disability, I now have more interactions with the state than when I worked there. Forms longer than 30 pages, intrusive and confusing. Benefits that do not begin to cover my medical expenses. Systems are unresponsive, agents are too busy, local advice is complicated.

Facts and dates help.

My hospital records are clear: date of admission, time spent in the stroke ward, intensive care unit, biopsy dates, my move to the neurological rehabilitation hospital.

There are happier memories. With COVID-19 restrictions in place, my family outside the window holds up signs with birthday messages, Love Actually style.

The days when my parents could take me outside in a wheelchair, with my two Yorkshire Terriers smuggled onto the hospital grounds!

Relearn how to cook in occupational therapy and disconcert them by asking them for chicken livers and clarified butter.

Then there are the harder things. The sale of my flat and the end of my life in London (I could no longer pay the mortgage), the love sting when he didn't come to visit me, a card from friends with the names of children I didn't recognize not.

However, the timeline of my quest to claim my injuries is almost as long and certainly twice as heartbreaking.

I filed a Vaccine Damage Claim (VDPS) on April 25, 2023. Since then, I have had 35 interactions. My Caseworker (W) was assigned on 09/18/2023; in February 2024, he finally had all the information. In August, the medical evaluator requested *missing information. On October 2, 2024, I was informed that these files had been transmitted. The wait continues.

I fear that too powerful a government can sometimes lead to bad judgments. This year, two campaigns revealed the role and response of government(s) to similar situations.

The infected blood survey found 30,000 NHS patients were infected with serious illnesses. Persistent and personal journalism, notably by Caroline Wheeler kept this campaign afloat. The period in which it took place: the 1970s and 80s. The investigation began in 2017. In 2022 the first financial support program has been agreedwith strict criteria and for 100,000.

The ITV drama, Mr. Bates v. The Post Officehad an all-star cast, huge promotion, and a prime-time spot. Yet it is the very story of 700 postmasters wrongly prosecuted over faulty accounting software that has captured the public imagination. The investigations took place between 1999 and 2015. Alan Bates was knighted but no reasonable financial payment was offered. Jo Hamilton took advantage of the BAFTA ceremony to inform the population that 300 exempt postmasters have not been paid.

One of the heroes of the postal scandal story was an MP, James Arbuthnot. Today's heroes include Conservative MPs Sir Jeremy Wright and Christopher Chope, who diligently raised the case of COVID-19 vaccine victims through numerous parliamentary channels.

The old The Health Secretary behaved insensitively by refusing to meet the victims; rejecting his office's compensation system with a review. In his first month in office, Minister Andrew Gwynne published a parliamentary response detailing what this meant in practice: 1.3 percent of the 6,850 applications processed were accepted. Only 1.3 percent.

I hope having to approve this answer has caused him to demand the full picture. In opposition he fought our side, arguing that the VDPS was outdated (it is), that the 60 percent disability threshold was ill-suited to chronic illness (it is), and that the deadlines are unfair to those who suffer (they remain) .

Labor Health Secretary Wes Streeting also offers hope. Its public service is based on the Christian values ​​of love, compassion and concern for others. I also know that it should not be underestimated when it has a cause. I saw this as early as 2014 when he maneuvered a complicated rescue of Redbridge Cycling Club! He has met with the campaign and is considering a new tailor-made compensation system.

On the green benches, the leader of the Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch, will excel in the art of holding the government to account. She is also nice. As a new politician, she stood up for a forgotten group of rape victims. His report Silent sufferers secured policy change and funding.

So I have a plea for our politicians. Please address OUR solvable problem, don't ignore us.

NHS reform, benefit cuts (PIP), COVID-related corruption review. These are huge new intergovernmental missions for Labour. They have the mandate but I fear that our small cohort, attacked by visible and invisible handicaps, will disappear. The financial burdens linked to being disabled as an adult are cumulative and are not covered by existing systems. We ask for consideration NOW not in 20 years.

When he was Prime Minister, Boris Johnson wrote to Kate Scott, the wife of COVID-19 vaccine victim Jamie, pledging to help:

You are not a statistic and should not be ignored.

I recognize this Boris and this spirit of British politics. I ask those in authority to act with compassion in a timely manner.

Please help us now.