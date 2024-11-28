My opinion | Xi Jinping is the voice of reason to calm a world in chaos





All is not well under the sky. Fare Man is back. Chinese exports are of course Donald Trump's main target. But it also uses its commercial weapons of mutual destruction against its closest neighbors, Canada and Mexico. European leaders fear the new White House will throw Ukraine under the bus. They applaud when the former Joe Biden White House decides to risk a third world war and let kyiv fire long-range missiles into Russian territory. In return, Vladimir Putin threatens to launch nuclear bombs while his North Korean friend Kim Jong-un has sent troops to fight Ukraine as a sign of strongman solidarity, at least. No one seriously expects North Korea to make much of a difference in the outcome of the war, other than another gesture by Kim to thumb his nose at the West. Meanwhile, armed to the teeth by Washington, Israel has gone on a rampage, raining death and destruction across the Middle East, in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, and beating its chest outside the gates of Iran. World leaders are going back and forth to pressure each other to spend more of their gross domestic product on defense than most can afford. Across the Taiwan Strait, a rebellious island leader and his recalcitrant party constantly provoke provocations whose ultimate goal can only be, as they seem to think, independence. Amid all this, Xi Jinping emerges as the lone global statesman calling for peace and calm, promoting globalized trade while warning against trade barriers and mercantilism from the United States and some of its allies who are already undermining world trade and globalization. At the Apec and G20 summits in South America, he delivered this message tirelessly to world leaders, trying to convince those who would listen that it is better to maintain the free trade system, the one who enriched his country and others, rather than waging war. . He and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Brazilian president and another BRICS leader, presented their joint peace proposal for Ukraine, but it was completely ignored by Brussels and Washington, while the same Western leaders, with an impassive face, accuse Beijing of not putting pressure on Putin to end the war! Of course, Xi is worried about Trump's return, just like everyone else. But his allies Putin and Kim aren't helping either with their aggressive relationship. Beijing absolutely cannot accept the former nuclear threats nor the involvement of the latter in Ukraine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/opinion/article/3288558/xi-jinping-voice-reason-calm-world-chaos The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos