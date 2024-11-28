This is an observer's analysis of the PDIP's declining influence in Central Java.

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, SEMARANG — Diponegoro University political observer Wahid Abdulrahman revealed that there are several factors behind the superiority of the candidate couple (paslon) for the post of deputy governor of Central Java (Jateng) serial number 02, Ahmad. Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen, in the results of the quick count of several survey institutions. According to him, one of these factors is the support of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Prabowo Subianto.

Wahid revealed that before the vote, the electability survey of Luthfi-Yasin and their PDIP opponent, Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi (Hendi), was relatively balanced. However, starting in the second week of November, the difference in electability between the two pairs of candidates began to widen.

“Show of force Jokowi's support through parades with candidate couple 02 in a number of regions such as Purwokerto, Klaten, Blora, Tegal and Grobogan had a significant positive effect. “Even though there are also electoral disincentives that are obtained, where voters who see Jokowi negatively are moving further and further away from the 02 candidate pair,” Wahid said in his written statement, Thursday (11/28/ 2024).

He added that Luthfi-Yasin also received electoral incentives through the direct support of Prabowo Subianto. “Prabowo's direct support awakens local political actors and improves the performance of the party as a political machine so that there is a more massive movement for the 02 candidate pair,” he said.

In addition to the support of Jokowi and Prabowo, Wahid believes that Luthfi-Yasin's temporary advantage is also due to the support of the parties that support him, in this case the Advanced Indonesian Coalition (KIM) Plus. However, Wahid felt that there were only a few parties in the coalition whose movements reached the grassroots.

“At least Gerindra, PKB, Golkar, PPP and PKS seem to be massive down to the lowest level. During the campaign period, it was clear how (Chairman of the Gerindra DPD of Central Java) Sudaryono actively conducted roadshows to consolidate the structure of Gerindra and Likewise, Gus Yusuf and “the PKB in various districts/cities , including Bahlil Lahadalia's campaign to boost the Golkar Party movement and Zulkifli Hasan as general chairman of PAN,” Wahid said.

