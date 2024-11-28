PM Modi to inaugurate Rising Rajasthan Global Summit in Jaipur on December 9





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit in Jaipur on December 9. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said the three-day event would be inaugurated by PM Modi at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center (JECC) in Sitapura. He said the state government was engaged in mission mode to complete preparations and arrangements. Sharma here gave an update on the preparations for this event. He reviewed various arrangements for traveling from Jaipur airport to the venue by bus and gave instructions to the officials. Sharma was accompanied by Industries Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and a team of officials.

Speaking to the media, Sharma said that Prime Minister Modi would come to the inaugural session of the conference. He said that under Modi's leadership, the state government would organize the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit' in its first year.

“There are immense investment opportunities in Rajasthan and this event will prove to be an important step in accelerating the industrial leadership of the state,” he said. The chief minister also said that the summit would play an important role in taking Rajasthan forward in various fields including mining, stone, education, medicine and automobile among others. The state's industrial scenario will take on a new dimension through the Rising Rajasthan Summit to be held from December 9 to 11, he said, adding that “the state government is working hard to achieve the resolution of economic progress of the State”. The chief minister further said that the government would pass a new resolution every day for the next 10 days to ensure that the summit becomes a grand success. Taking the first resolution today, Sharma said the opening day of the Rising Rajasthan Summit would be completely powered by solar energy. “Our priority is to promote renewable energy for uninterrupted power supply in the state. Thanks to the favorable investment policies of the state government, Rajasthan has remained the choice of renewable energy investors and today, Rajasthan ranks first in renewable energy generation in India,” he noted. He said his government was working towards making the state self-reliant in power generation by 2027.

