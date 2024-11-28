Imran Khan charged under anti-terrorism laws amid violent protests





Pakistani police have filed multiple charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his wife and others for inciting violence, officials said Thursday, after days of protests and clashes that left at least six dead and many injured.

The charges stem from protests across the country in which Khan's supporters took to the streets.

Bushra Bibi, Khan's wife, led thousands of protesters from northwest Pakistan to march to the capital Islamabad to demand his release.

Khan, imprisoned since August 2023, faces more than 150 lawsuits, which his supporters say are politically motivated.

On Tuesday, the police carried out a raid to disperse the demonstrators. Bibi, who was out on bail in a corruption case, fled the scene.

The demonstrations, particularly concentrated in Islamabad, gave rise to serious violence. At least six people, including four members of the security forces, were killed when a vehicle hit them. Islamabad police attributed the deaths to Khan's supporters.

Protesters have clashed with security forces, leading to the arrest of nearly 1,000 people since Sunday, mainly in and around Islamabad.

Newsweek has contacted the Pakistan National Police Bureau for comment via email.

Charges under anti-terrorism laws

Police in Islamabad and Rawalpindi filed charges against Khan, his wife and protesters under Pakistan's anti-terrorism laws. The authorities accuse them of inciting attacks against security forces and disturbing public order.

Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), maintains the charges are politically motivated and plans to continue advocating for his release despite growing legal challenges.

Also on Thursday, Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar told international media that protesters “wanted to take control of the capital” and that some were armed.

Weapons were reportedly confiscated during the raid. Iqbal rejected PTI's claims that some protesters were killed by police firing, instead stating that the rally had not been peaceful due to the use of firearms by protesters.

Political unrest has affected Pakistan's economy, with the stock market losing more than $1.7 billion on Tuesday, but it rebounded on Thursday, surpassing 100,000 points for the first time, in a positive sign for the economy of the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the recovery in the stock market a sign of improvement.

This article includes additional reporting from the Associated Press

