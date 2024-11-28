Arizona man accused of threatening to kill Donald Trump





An Arizona man was arrested after allegedly posting videos online showing him brandishing an AR-15-style rifle and threatening to kill President-elect Donald Trump and members of his family, authorities said.

Manuel Tamayo-Torres posted videos “almost daily” in which he accused Trump and members of the president-elect's family of kidnapping and sex trafficking his children, according to charging documents filed in federal court in Texas. Arizona. Video was filmed at the site of a Trump rally held at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Aug. 23, according to the documents.

The documents do not identify Trump by name, but they describe “Individual 1” as a former president and the current president-elect.

In a video posted to Facebook on Nov. 13, Tamayo-Torres brandishes what appears to be a white AR-15-style rifle with a 30-round magazine and makes a menacing but difficult-to-understand threat, according to the court. documents.

You see [Individual l]it comes from far away, [Individual l]…As soon as I hear you're leaving this barrel, I'm already running after you [Individual 1]” he said, according to court documents. “And all these little boys and their little badges, unofficially, [Individual 1]. They can’t run really fast with a bunch of gear, a gun, an AR, a 50 caliber.”

Tamayo-Torres also posted a video on Nov. 21, saying Trump's “whole family is going to die,” according to charging documents.

“You ain’t nothing white,” he added in the video. “You won't win anything. Aryan money is all you got. You're low-level scum. I'll spit in your motherfucking face—uh, and if they give me a luck, I'll f—– I'll bury you myself.

Tamayo-Torres was arrested Monday in Southern California. His lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

He was charged with one count of threatening the president-elect and four counts of making false statements in purchasing a firearm.

Tamayo-Torres was convicted of felonious assault in 2003 and sentenced to five years in a California state prison. Last year, his ex-wife served him with a protection order, according to court documents.

