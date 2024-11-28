Politics
Late Queens top aide breaks silence on handling pants crisis siege
A former chief adviser to the late Queen has revealed the seat of pants crisis talks which took place after Boris Johnson was admitted to intensive care with Covid, including a Scenario C discussion on what would happen if he died.
Lord Young of Old Windsor also lifted the lid on how he and the prime minister's top aide at the time, Martin Reynolds, intervened at the last minute to end a face-to-face meeting between the vulnerable monarch and the conservative leader unknowingly infected, thus averting potential disaster. .
The independent MP broke his silence on the behind-the-scenes drama at the center of power in the early days of the 2020 coronavirus emergency, stressing the importance of an impartial civil service when things go wrong and constitutional rules are exhausted. .
Lord Young served the late Queen for almost two decades, latterly as Principal Private Secretary until her death in 2022, and remained in post to oversee the transition to the reign of King Charles III.
Speaking during a Lords debate in Parliament on concerns about the politicization of Whitehall, Lord Young said: My argument is that a neutral civil service is vital to supporting the channels of communication, the constitutional channels between the State and government, especially in a crisis, especially in the context of the unwritten constitution we have, which is 99% dependent on precedent and 1% dependent on headquarters when things go wrong.
He told his peers: Before coming to the House, I was for many years private secretary to the late Queen and I would like to offer an illustration of what happens when that 1% arises in a crisis .
He recounted the events in early April 2020 when Mr Johnson was admitted to hospital with Covid-19, shortly after the first lockdown was imposed.
Lord Young said: In recalling this illustration, I am very conscious of the principle of omerta to which I adhere and, as you would expect, I have sought permission from those whom I will name.
He continued: It was Monday April 6 in the early evening, it was pouring rain, I was walking home from Buckingham Palace, the Queen had just moved to Windsor Castle.
I stopped at a bus shelter to answer a call from the excellent Martin Reynolds, Boris Johnson's principal private secretary.
We knew that the Prime Minister had been hospitalized the day before.
But his protection officers had overheard some consultants discussing how they were going to tell Carrie (his current wife) that he might have to go to intensive care and on a ventilator.
Obviously I had to inform the Queen.
Lord Young added: “We had our suspicions, because the previous Wednesday the last in-person audience at Buckingham Palace was scheduled.
The Prime Minister considered it his duty to be there to meet him face to face and the late Queen considered it her duty as well in a sort of Blitz spirit: Well, I have to die someday , but now was really not the time to take unnecessary measures. risks.
In the end, both participants were so enthusiastic about moving forward that Martin and I arranged for him to tell the Prime Minister that the Palace wanted to cancel and for me to tell the Queen that Number 10 had gotten cold feet, which was very fortunate, because at the end of the phone call the Prime Minister had started coughing.
The next day he received a call from the then cabinet secretary, Mark Sedwill, now Lord Sedwill, telling him that Mr Johnson had tested positive for Covid.
Lord Young said: So there was a scenario which we had fortunately avoided, in which a positive head of government, unknowingly, found himself in close proximity to a strong but vulnerable head of state, and the story could have take another constitutionally demanding route.
With Mr Johnson subsequently admitted to hospital, Lord Young recalled the ongoing discussions while sitting on his mobile phone in a rainy bus shelter near Battersea.
He said: There was no deputy prime minister, there was no precedent to draw on.
Referring to the only Prime Minister assassinated while in office, Lord Young said: Yes, Spencer Perceval was shot and died, that was a precedent, but not for a Prime Minister who was alive but unable to communicate for an unforeseen period of time.
It was the even-handed nature of the discussion about what was described as Scenario C, the euphemistic and innocuous scenario that actually concerned what would happen if the Prime Minister died, that was so important.
The impartial nature of the advice I received from the Cabinet Secretary and the Chief of Staff, enabling me to report to Her Majesty in support of her as Head of State, was crucial.
This places the State before the government and certainly before the boss.
When the rules run out, it is crucial to rely on people with clear judgment to be able to navigate the space between the lines.
|
Sources
2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/queen-top-aide-breaks-silence-182820200.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Another winner of the Trump 2024 elections: the Village Peoples YMCA
- Lady SPG: Photo of woman officer accompanying PM Modi goes viral | News from India
- In Indonesia, President Prabowo's coalition wins regional elections
- Bad employers are banned from hiring overseas workers
- Winter storm with heavy snow wreaks havoc on Thanksgiving travel
- Kohli's U-19 teammate Kaul announces retirement from Indian cricket
- A 5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Jammu and Kashmir Latest India News
- “Imran Khan’s problems are increasing due to PTI leadership’s mistakes”
- Chinese military official Miao Hua is under investigation as part of the fight against corruption in the ranks of the Chinese army.
- Turkish intelligence agency MIT conducts secret surveillance at US funeral to identify Erdogan critics: report
- Iga Swiatek sanctioned for doping, “accepts one-month ban” from tennis after failed drug test in August 2024
- Why ultra-processed foods cause aging